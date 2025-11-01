The roar of the crowd, the flash of the gloves... for generations, Filipino boxers have inspired new contenders. Now, a new name is generating a serious buzz, not just for his powerful fists, but for his rumoured connection to a boxing legend. Eman Bacosa is stepping into the spotlight, and he's doing it on a stage familiar to all fans: Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow by Blow.

Rising steadily as one of the fan favourites in the weekly sports television programme, Eman is amazing audiences with his athletic prowess. Is he just another talented contender, or is he on the path to crafting his own legacy in the ring? Let's get to know this rising star whose fists pack a powerful punch.

The Physical Profile of Eman Bacosa

Emmanuel Joseph Bacosa, a Capricorn born on 2 January 2004, is 20 years old. Standing tall at 5'10" (178cm) with an exceptional reach of 74.0" (188cm), Eman possesses physical attributes that critics eye for success in the ring.

While he was born in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, he currently resides in General Santos City (Dadiangas), Cotabato del Sur, Philippines.

The Pacquiao Connection: What We Know About Eman Bacosa's Background

Eman's boxing journey started in General Santos City, South Cotabato, Philippines, a city renowned for producing remarkable boxing talents, including his reported father and one of his mentors, the eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao. The presence of Manny at Eman's second professional fight has only fuelled speculation about their relationship.

Eman's undeniable talent and passion for the sport suggest that boxing runs in his blood.

This public speculation stands in contrast to legal filings from 2006, when Joanna Bacosa filed a case for financial support. At the time, Pacquiao's legal counsel submitted a counter-affidavit denying both the relationship and the paternity claim.

In 2011, Eman's mother, Joanna Rose Bacosa, sat down for an exclusive interview with Filipino newscaster Renz Ongkiko to talk about her connection with the former senator.

According to Joanna, she started a relationship with Manny in April 2003, when she was a 'spotter' and waitress at the Pan Pacific Hotel.

She also disclosed that Eman's baptismal certificate dated 6 November 2005, listed 'Manny Pacquiao' as the name and 'professional boxer' as the profession of his biological father.

She appeared on News5 to show proof of her history with Manny, stating that she wanted to be able to tell her child in the future that her mother fought so that her father, Manny Pacquiao, would acknowledge her.

However, recent events suggest a significant warming of the relationship, at least in public. On 29 October 2025, Manny Pacquiao was ringside for Eman's fight at the 'Thrilla in Manila 2' event.

He was seen introducing Eman to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos. Reports from the event also noted that Jinkee Pacquiao was in attendance and reportedly accepts Eman.

Eman Bacosa's Unbeaten Path in the Ring

Eman's training and development took place at the GenSan Training Centre, where he has had the opportunity to refine his technique under the guidance of accomplished coaches Buboy Fernandez and Dodie Boy Peñalosa.

He has also been previously spotted training with none other than the Pambansang Kamao, Manny himself; their video quickly went viral. Their expertise and mentorship have played a vital role in shaping Eman's boxing style and preparing him for future matches.

While headlines often shout 'Mana sa ama!' ('Inherited from his father!'), Eman himself seems focused on his own journey. 'I'm just focused on myself and my fight', Bacosa stated recently, distancing himself from the pressure of living up to the eight-division champion's legacy.

Observers note that while he doesn't fully mimic Pacquiao's style, he shares an aggressive, fan-friendly approach. In his recent fights, he has been described as 'aggressive from the start,' using his 74-inch reach to land 'timely jabs and followed up with combinations that dictated the pace.'

This preparation is clearly paying off. Fighting in the super lightweight division, Eman Bacosa's professional record is already catching attention. He holds an undefeated record of 7-0-1 (seven wins, zero losses, and one draw).

His debut fight on 23 September 2023, against Jommel Cudiamat of Laguna, showcased his resilience and determination as he battled to a draw. But Eman found his winning stride quickly.

Just a few months later, on 15 December 2023, he secured his first victory as a professional boxer against Noel Pangantao of Parañaque. He followed this on 9 February 2024, coming out undefeated in his bout against Jeron Baclohan at the City of Passi Arena. His streak of knockout victories continued on 24 March 2024, when he won over Davao representative Jay Clyde Langahin at Okada Manila Hotel and Casino.

On 20 March 2025, he secured a unanimous decision victory over Congolese fighter Arnaud Darius Makita. His most high-profile win came on 29 October 2025, on the 'Thrilla in Manila 2' undercard, where he defeated Nico Salado by unanimous decision, even knocking Salado down twice in the bout. For this fight, Eman's shorts notably bore the name 'Pacquiao'.

These triumphs not only mark a significant milestone in his career but also solidify his position as a rising star to watch.

With an undefeated record, the mentorship of legends, and the 'Pacquiao' name now firmly in the spotlight, Eman Bacosa is more than just a rising star—he's a story unfolding. He has the talent, the physical attributes, and a growing public connection to a boxing dynasty. The only question left is how far he will go.