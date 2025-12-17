A shocking discovery has added a sinister layer to the investigation surrounding singer D4vd, real name David Austen Burke. The incinerator, hotter than needed for human cremation, is illegal in Los Angeles County and raises troubling questions about the circumstances surrounding the teen's death.

Details of the Burn Cage

Steve Fischer, who was hired by Burke's former landlord, revealed that the incinerator remained unopened inside the property, according to Crime Online.

Delivered under a false name, the device can reach 1,600 degrees Fahrenheit, roughly 200 degrees hotter than the temperature required to burn human bones. The discovery comes after authorities found the body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez in Burke's Tesla in September.

Fischer noted that while such incinerators are sometimes used on farms, their presence in a Hollywood residential home is highly unusual.

'Human cremations are typically performed at approximately 1,400 degrees,' Fischer explained. 'An incinerator is not legal to use within city limits and serves no legitimate purpose at a residential property in the Hollywood Hills.'

Police did not seize the burn cage during a search warrant, leaving questions about its intended use and potential connection to the teen's death.

The discovery of the burn cage has intensified scrutiny over Burke and his involvement in the teen's death. While some argue the device could have been intended as a music video prop, experts warn the temperatures achievable by the incinerator far exceed what is required for any legitimate artistic use.

Police and investigators are also exploring the relationship between Burke and Rivas Hernandez, including alleged connections suggested by matching tattoos, song references, and comments from acquaintances.

Despite repeated searches and investigations, authorities have not confirmed the motive or fully linked Burke to the incinerator.

The Discovery of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

Authorities found the body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez on September 8 in Burke's Tesla, which had been abandoned near the Hollywood Hills home. Residents had reported the vehicle days earlier, and it was later recovered at a tow yard in Hollywood. The teen was laid to rest by her family in October.

Officials have classified the death as a homicide, though the medical examiner has yet to determine a cause of death. Burke is reportedly considered a suspect, according to News Nation.

NBC LA cited law enforcement sources stating that D4vd likely had help in dismembering and disposing of the body, though no arrests have been made.

Ongoing Investigation

As authorities continue their investigation, the case has sparked widespread concern and speculation online. With no arrests, no clear motive, and a high-temperature incinerator discovered in the singer's former home, questions remain about the timeline and circumstances of the teen's death.

Law enforcement officials stress that the case is active and that any conclusions about Burke's involvement or the use of the burn cage remain speculative until further evidence emerges.

Meanwhile, the teen's family and the Hollywood community await answers in a case that has captured national attention for its chilling details and disturbing implications.

The discovery of the incinerator has ensured the case remains under a national spotlight, leaving a trail of questions that may take months to unravel as investigators work to determine the full scope of what happened at the Hollywood Hills home.