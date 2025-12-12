On 8 September 2025, the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in the boot of an abandoned Tesla at an impound lot in Los Angeles, California. Employees had noticed an unpleasant odour coming from the vehicle that had been impounded a couple of days earlier. The car was registered to rising singer-rapper D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke.

Three months on, prosecutors are signalling that an arrest is imminent in connection with the teenager's death. However, the focus has shifted away from the 'Romantic Homicide' singer, who remains a suspect, towards figures within his professional circle.

Arrest Looming For Celeste Rivas' Death

According to TMZ, an arrest is looming for the death of the 15-year-old Rivas, as the grand jury hearing continues. However, the arrest order is not meant for D4vd.

As reported by the outlet, a female witness had been uncooperative. LA Deputy District Attorney (DA) Beth Silverman has called for an arrest and sought to detain the unnamed witness for refusing to testify before the LA County grand jury.

Silverman has reportedly requested a judge to issue a 'body attachment', a legal order authorising law enforcement to take the non-compliant individual into custody and bring her directly to court. The female witness had been expected to appear in court but failed to do so, leaving Silverman 'visibly frustrated' and prompting the looming arrest.

As of now, it remains unclear whether the arrest has been carried out or if the witness has already been taken into police custody.

Who is Robert Morgenroth?

Music executive Robert Morgenroth, a close associate of D4vd, has also been drawn into the investigation. He holds two key positions in the artist's professional operation: general manager of D4vd's record label, Mogul Vision, and president of the singer's touring company, Zara Brothers Travel.

He testified before the grand jury for several days, represented by Attorney Evan Jenness, the same lawyer acting for the uncooperative female witness.

Silverman had questioned Morgenroth about his failure to notify the police after Rivas's body was found. According to TMZ, Morgenroth said the DA was 'very pushy on why I didn't call the police.' He justified his decision, stating, 'I feel like I didn't have the responsibility to do that and just wanted to continue with the tour [D4vd's tour].'

Morgenroth's testimony is considered a significant piece of the investigation, potentially shedding light on what D4vd's inner circle knew about Rivas's death.

D4vd Still A Suspect

While an arrest may be forthcoming for members of D4vd's inner circle, the singer himself remains a suspect or person of interest in Rivas' apparent homicide. No charges have yet been made against him, largely because the advanced decomposition of Rivas's body has made it difficult to determine the official cause of death.

Meanwhile, private investigator Steve Fischer, hired by the owner of the Hollywood Hills mansion where D4vd had been living, reportedly uncovered several pieces of evidence. He believes these findings may help clarify what happened to Rivas, while also raising questions about the singer's potential involvement.