Singer and rapper D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has become the central figure in a disturbing case after a severely decomposed body was discovered in his abandoned Tesla at a Los Angeles impound lot three months ago. Employees had reported an unpleasant odour coming from the vehicle that had been impounded days earlier.

The victim, 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, was found on 8 September 2025, over a year after she went missing.

Private investigator Steve Fischer, who has been scouring the Hollywood Hills mansion D4vd reportedly rented for around £15,700 ($20,000) per month, has now uncovered another item inside the house.

Incinerator Discovery Raises Alarming Questions

Fischer, who was hired by the owner of the Hollywood Hills mansion where the singer resided, explained that the owner 'wants to understand exactly what may have happened and if his house played a role in any way.' Fischer revealed in an X post on 17 December 2025 that he found a 'burn cage' incinerator on the property that was advertised as capable of reaching 1,600 degrees.

He noted that the incinerator was still in the box and unused, emblazoned with the slogan: 'Professional power. Done right.'

Although my words have been misquoted by some, what I actually said about certain items found at the Doheny address was that they were “items you would expect to find on a farm rather than in a home in the Hollywood Hills.” One of those items was a Burn Cage incinerator,… pic.twitter.com/VlS2MHdb2G — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) December 16, 2025

Fischer wrote: 'A Burn Cage incinerator, advertised to burn at 1,600 degrees. Human cremations are typically performed at approximately 1,400 degrees. An incinerator is not legal to use within city limits and serves no legitimate purpose at a residential property in the Hollywood Hills.'

He dismissed speculation that the device might have been intended as a music video prop, questioning why such a heavy item would be delivered to a private residence instead of a production facility. The PI also raised questions: 'Why would it be ordered before departing on an extended world tour? And why was it never used in any video production?'

He also revealed that the item was ordered under a false name, and suggested that other items found in the house could be used alongside it, though he did not specify further.

Fischer's Other Troubling Discoveries

Fischer's investigation has turned up other items he believes could help piece together what happened to Rivas. These include 'farm tools' that he argued do not belong in a residential house and 'could be used to get rid of a body.'

He also obtained neighbourhood security footage that he claims shows who was driving D4vd's Tesla when it was abandoned in late July, possibly with Rivas' remains inside.

Another discovery was a Build-A-Bear certificate that he believes may shed light on how Rivas spent her final days and who she was with, possibly D4vd and his cousin, Esmeralda.

Finally, Fischer shared a screenshot of an email sent to Josh Marshall, D4vd's other manager, by an individual reporting Rivas missing and urging him to 'please do the right thing and take her home. Her parents are very worried.'

Early in the case, I released information about an email that had been sent to #D4vd’s manager, Josh Marshall, and another person, notifying them that #CelesteRivasHernandez was a missing person. Josh publicly denied this in TikTok comments, claiming it wasn’t true.



However, an… pic.twitter.com/mWqMuOwEkP — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) November 11, 2025

Most Recent Update in the Case

Rivas' cause of death has not yet been released by the medical examiner. Previous reports stated that the severely decomposed state of her remains made it difficult to establish the cause.

The 'Romantic Homicide ' singer has been named as a suspect in the case, but he has not been charged or arrested. A Los Angeles County grand jury is currently hearing evidence in the case, which is part of an investigative process that may lead to future charges.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have signalled that an arrest may be imminent for a witness who has refused to cooperate with the investigation. The woman has not been named, but shares the same legal counsel as D4vd's general manager.