Dakota Johnson and the American musician Tucker Pillsbury, known professionally as Role Model, have reportedly ended their relationship after less than a year of dating.

The split comes mere months after the couple were first photographed together in late 2025, with an insider claiming the separation actually occurred a while ago, ending their private relationship.

Representatives for both the 36-year-old actress and the 29-year-old singer have not responded to requests for an official statement regarding the breakup, which was first brought to light by People magazine.

Dakota Johnson and Role Model Kept Their Romance Out of the Spotlight

The two were initially spotted dining together in December 2025, a sighting that sparked early dating rumours across social media. This was followed by a subsequent public date in Los Angeles the following January, where they were photographed appearing comfortable in each other's company.

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By April of this year, individuals close to the pair indicated the relationship was becoming more serious.

At the time, an insider noted that it was definitely more than a fling and confirmed the two had been quietly seeing each other since the final months of the previous year.

During the early stages of their courtship, those familiar with the situation suggested the actress was taking the relationship slowly following a significant breakup earlier in 2025.

Despite maintaining a strict boundary around their privacy and refusing to speak publicly about the relationship, insiders described the dynamic between Johnson and Pillsbury as natural.

They were reportedly very much on the same page regarding their expectations, with sources describing their time together as easy and uncomplicated.

Their time together did manage to produce a lasting creative partnership on Pillsbury's most recent studio album, 'Chuck Timely & the Hourglass'. The actress made an unexpected spoken-word cameo on a track titled 'Love I You'.

The final cut of the song includes a lighthearted exchange of flirty dialogue between the pair during the bridge of the newly released track.

PEOPLE reports that ROLE MODEL and Dakota Johnson have split.



(https://t.co/uEe3JCFUls) pic.twitter.com/IU5OCeXeZY — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 19, 2026

Dakota Johnson and Role Model's Previous Relationships

Before this recent separation, both individuals had high-profile public relationships. Johnson ended a nearly eight-year relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in June 2025.

The two were reportedly engaged for several years before ultimately calling off their plans to marry. Before her lengthy relationship with Martin, her dating history included musical artists Noah Gersh and Matthew Hitt, alongside the actor Jordan Masterson.

Pillsbury experienced his own high-profile breakup before crossing paths with 'The Materialists' star. The 'Look at That Woman' singer was previously linked to the prominent internet personality Emma Chamberlain. Their relationship spanned from 2020 until their eventual split in 2023.

Following the breakup, both entertainers are redirecting their focus towards their respective careers. Johnson is preparing for a return to the big screen with a full slate of upcoming cinematic projects.

She is scheduled to star opposite Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett in the upcoming film adaptation of Verity. The actress is also currently on set in production for 'Three Incestuous Sisters', a drama featuring a high-profile cast that includes Saoirse Ronan, Jessie Buckley and Josh O'Connor.