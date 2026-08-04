Every year the gadget world promises a 'revolution,' and most of it turns out to be the same rectangle with a new coat of paint. 2026 has been different.

From speakers that double as instruments to AI recorders that quietly do your admin for you, this year's crop of releases has actually rethought what a category is for, rather than just adding another feature to the spec sheet.

We rounded up six of the most genuinely useful pieces of tech launched this year, ranked by how much they change your daily routine rather than how flashy they look in a press photo.

1. ENYA MUSIC Cyber-G Pocket

Topping our list is a gadget that manages to be two products in one without feeling like a compromise on either. The 'ENYA MUSIC Cyber-G Pocket' is a unique foldable Bluetooth speaker that unfolds into a playable smart instrument, and it is the rare crossover device that actually earns the 'innovative' label rather than just claiming it.

At 1.76lb (0.8kg), it folds flat enough to disappear into a handbag or coat pocket, which already puts it ahead of most karaoke speakers on this list on portability alone.

Unfold it, though, and the Cyber-G Pocket becomes something none of the karaoke machines below can do: a genuine instrument. Paired with the ENYA MUSIC app, its seven-bar chord pad and strum-knob let a complete beginner play along to full backing tracks (bass, drums and all) within minutes, no lessons required.

Fold it back up, and it reverts to a proper daily speaker, with dual 10W drivers producing a 20W total output across a 40Hz–20kHz range, and up to eight hours of playback from its 3,250mAh battery (a 2-hour fast charge tops it back up). It connects via Bluetooth, USB-C or a 3.5mm jack, and comes in Studio Black, Nordic White and Blossom Pink finishes.

Where most of the 'karaoke' and party speakers on this list ask you to sing along to somebody else's song, the Cyber-G Pocket is the only one that hands you the actual instrument and lets you learn to play it.

For anyone weighing up a Bluetooth speaker purchase this year, that combination of true portability and genuine musicianship is difficult to match. It is currently available for $199 via the official ENYA MUSIC store.

2. JBL PartyBox 710

For sheer volume, the JBL PartyBox 710 remains a top-tier choice for heavy-duty sound. It features two 1/4" input jacks: one dedicated microphone port and a second switchable port that accommodates either a microphone or a guitar, each equipped with independent rear gain controls. Combined with customizable dynamic light shows and top-panel karaoke tuning knobs, it is a natural choice for anyone hosting a full-scale backyard party or event.

This massive 800-watt RMS unit requires a continuous AC power outlet to run, meaning it is built for staying power rather than portability.

The trade-off is size and weight: this is a heavy speaker that you tilt back and roll on its fixed, rugged transport wheels, rather than one you slip into a backpack. While it lacks the swappable battery systems of newer models, its raw audio output and dual-instrument flexibility make it an absolute powerhouse for live entertainment.

3. Singing Machine Platinum Plus

The Platinum Plus is aimed squarely at families who want a dedicated home karaoke rig. It pairs two microphones with a built-in LED display and Wi-Fi access to YouTube and Spotify, so lyrics are always on screen without needing a second device propped up nearby.

Setup is genuinely simple, and the bundled accessories mean there is little else to buy once it is out of the box.

It is a strong all-in-one system, but it is also a stationary machine that lives on a shelf and gets wheeled into the living room for house parties, rather than something you would take on holiday. Like most karaoke units, it is built for singing along to existing tracks rather than for creating music from scratch.

4. Plaud NotePin S

Not every innovative gadget of 2026 is about sound quality. The Plaud NotePin S is a tiny wearable that clips to clothing, a wrist strap or a bag, and quietly records meetings, lectures or interviews, sending the audio to the cloud for AI-generated transcripts and summaries within minutes.

A single firm press starts recording, with a small red light confirming it is running, so there is no fiddly setup involved before a call or lecture starts.

For anyone whose job involves regular note-taking, it is a genuinely time-saving piece of kit and one of the more understated releases of the year, though its usefulness is narrower and more work-focused than the multi-purpose, social devices elsewhere on this list.

5. RayNeo Air 4 Pro

Smart glasses had a strong showing this year, and the RayNeo Air 4 Pro was one of the standouts.

Rather than layering on AI features and chasing the assistant-in-your-glasses trend, it takes a more restrained approach: it functions as a portable micro-OLED display for any compatible USB-C device, including phones, laptops, and consoles, and became the first pair in its class to support HDR10, giving noticeably richer colour and contrast than earlier smart glasses.

That focus makes it a genuinely useful travel companion for anyone who wants a private big screen without carrying a tablet. It is a clever niche product, though it solves a different problem entirely from a Bluetooth speaker or instrument, and it is not designed with group or party use in mind.

6. Fitbit Air

Rounding out the list is the Fitbit Air, a screenless fitness band weighing just 12 grams including its strap, with battery life stretching to roughly a week on a single charge.

Without a display to power, it tracks sleep, heart rate and activity in the background and simply hands the detail over to the companion app, which keeps the band itself almost unnoticeable on the wrist.

It is a reminder that not all of 2026's best tech has been about doing more; sometimes stripping a device down to the essentials is the innovation. Fitbit Air is a wearable worth considering for anyone who finds bulkier trackers get in the way, though it naturally sits in a different category from the audio and instrument devices above.

The Verdict

Which of these is 'best' really depends on what you need it to do. If you are set on hosting proper karaoke nights, the JBL PartyBox 710 or the Singing Machine Platinum Plus will still outperform anything else here on raw volume and dedicated party features. If your priority is a private screen for travel or a fitness tracker you forget you're wearing, the RayNeo Air 4 Pro and Fitbit Air are hard to beat, and the Plaud NotePin S remains the standout pick for anyone who spends their week in meetings.

Where the ENYA MUSIC Cyber-G Pocket stands out is versatility: it is the only device on this list that works equally well as a grab-and-go travel speaker and as a genuine, beginner-friendly instrument, which makes it worth a look for anyone whose needs don't fit neatly into a single category above.