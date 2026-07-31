Kendall Jenner's rumoured romance with Jacob Elordi might already be in jeopardy, with a body language expert claiming the supermodel exuded unsettling 'toddler' energy during a recent outing. The intense speculation stems from social media footage capturing the pair together at a Chris Stapleton concert.

While the footage merely showed them holding each other in the crowd, analysts are now picking apart those fleeting interactions, suggesting a stark power imbalance that leaves the Euphoria actor in control of the relationship.

In case you missed it, the celebrity duo initially sparked dating rumours earlier this year and have recently been spotted on a string of low-key outings. The concert footage initially seemed to simply confirm their growing closeness.

However, a much different narrative has emerged as professional observers scrutinise their every move. Rather than projecting the image of a confident power couple, the underlying physical dynamics reportedly point to a profound lack of security.

Read more Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi Dating: Body Language Experts Expose the Hidden Tension Between the Pair Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi Dating: Body Language Experts Expose the Hidden Tension Between the Pair

How Kendall Jenner Jacob Elordi Dating Rumours Shifted

According to body language expert Inbaal Honigman, speaking on behalf of Casinoguru and subsequently reported by RadarOnline, the supermodel reportedly felt 'threatened and insecure' during the musical event.

Honigman observed that Jenner exuded an unexpected, immature energy in the clips. The expert described the internationally recognised model as acting 'like an immature child', one who seemed to be entirely at the mercy of Elordi's care and attention throughout the evening.

It is undeniably mad that a brief, low-resolution moment captured on a phone camera can generate such intense psychological profiling, but that is the reality of modern fame. Yet, the expert insisted that Jenner required the actor's physical presence simply to soothe her. While the Frankenstein star projected a quiet confidence that channelled a highly 'casual energy', his companion allegedly displayed the complete opposite.

Hidden Insecurity Plagues Kendall Jenner Jacob Elordi

Honigman pointed out that Jenner relied on big, broad moves designed to attract attention, which ultimately indicated a profound insecurity. The intense dissection of their concert behaviour did not stop at broad movements, either. Honigman even compared a specific leg movement made by the model to that of a toddler.

When adults engage in childlike behaviour, it is because they feel under threat, the expert explained. She firmly suggested that this perceived threat caused Jenner to regress into juvenile body language moves, actively moving the way she might have done before she had fully developed proper adult coping mechanisms.

Physical Possessiveness Suggests Deep Kendall Jenner Insecurity

Furthermore, the physical possessiveness displayed in the footage immediately caught the analyst's eye. When pointing something out to Elordi in the crowd, Jenner reportedly wrapped her entire arm to physically cover his body. The expert interpreted this sort of stuff as an intense, subconscious desire to keep the actor all to herself.

Consequently, this supposed shift in their dynamic leaves the actor 'holding all the cards' in their budding romantic entanglement. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

Neither party has formally addressed the relationship status or the sudden wave of behavioural analysis. Until they choose to speak on the matter directly, fans are left to wonder if these subtle shifts in physical confidence truly spell trouble for the pair or if a gig is simply just a gig.