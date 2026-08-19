American actress Inde Navarrette has reportedly turned down roles in Michael Mann's Heat 2 and a £1.95 million ($2.5 million) horror film in order to prioritise playing Rogue in Marvel Studios' forthcoming X-Men reboot, according to industry sources in Los Angeles this week.

The 25-year-old performer saw her demand surge across Hollywood following her breakout turn in Obsession, which led directly to her casting announcement at Disney's D23 expo in Anaheim and created scheduling conflicts with competing studio projects.

Lucrative Horror and Crime Roles Passed up by Inde Navarrette

According to a report, a Hollywood producer confirmed that the actress has entered a bracket of commercial demand where turning down mid-seven-figure offers has become regular practice.

The most lucrative individual project declined was an upcoming horror feature helmed by German director Matthias Hoene, which carried an offer of £1.95 million ($2.5 million) for the leading role.

Navarrette previously collaborated with Hoene on the thriller Invertigo, a rollercoaster disaster film that currently remains in post-production following its initial shoot.

The second major opportunity involved Michael Mann's crime sequel Heat 2, which is scheduled to begin filming in autumn with Christian Bale and Leonardo DiCaprio attached to star.

Navarrette had emerged on the studio shortlist to portray Sharlene, the character originally played by Ashley Judd in the 1995 release. Insiders said that her long-term contractual commitment to Marvel Studios ultimately forced her to withdraw from consideration for the production.

Marvel's multi-picture agreements rarely permit conflicting production windows, often precluding actors from joining other major productions.

Inde Navarette reportedly turned down a role in ‘HEAT 2’ to star as Rogue in ‘X-MEN’.



(Source: https://t.co/NT7a9z6tIV) pic.twitter.com/1AlzRjcVCU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 19, 2026

Rapid Career Rise Reshapes Priorities for Inde Navarrette

The change in available roles marks a financial shift for the California native, who previously spent four seasons building a television fanbase on the drama Superman & Lois.

Industry reports indicate that Navarrette received an upfront fee of £15,500 ($20,000) for Obsession, an independent project that grossed nearly £385 million ($500 million) globally and featured in award season discussion.

That commercial run raised her industry profile, moving her from a rising talent to one of the more in-demand names in Hollywood.

Addressing the increase in studio interest, Navarrette previously reflected on her approach to future projects and her desire for sustained artistic growth.

'I really want to prove that Obsession wasn't just lightning in a bottle,' Navarrette explained. 'This is something that I really love and want to continue doing, but of course that's going to take time.

I want people to take that time to trust that I have that capability. I also want to fall on my face publicly and have something that people don't like, [but] maybe I do.'

Inde Navarrette is now said to regularly be turning down mid-seven-figure offers.



Page Six also reveals that Navarrette passed on a role that would’ve paid her $2.5M for a horror project directed by Mattias Hoehne.



(https://t.co/sRkIQXNoEO) pic.twitter.com/pGiSzxTz0N — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 19, 2026

Marvel Studios Positions Inde Navarrette at Heart of Mutant Saga

Navarrette's formal introduction as Rogue took place during Marvel Studios' presentation at D23, confirming her involvement in director Jake Schreier's upcoming X-Men reboot.

The character has extensive narrative history in Marvel Comics, including relationships with figures such as Magneto, Mystique, Nightcrawler and Gambit, indicating a major role throughout the franchise's planned Mutant Saga.

The wider ensemble cast assembled alongside Navarrette includes Kit Connor as Scott Summers, Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Maya Boyd as Storm and Adam Driver in the role of Nathaniel Milbury.

Marvel Studios has scheduled the release for 5 May 2028, setting an extended multi-year filming timeline that leaves limited scope for other major studio projects.