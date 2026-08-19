A 26-year-old Florida mother has been charged with first-degree arson and child abuse after prosecutors say she poured hot candle wax on her two young daughters and deliberately started a fire in the kitchen of their Miami home, according to arrest affidavits.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a reported kitchen blaze on 16 August. Investigators determined the fire was deliberately started using an open flame, combustible materials and an ignitable liquid while the young children were inside. The investigation expanded after authorities discovered Campos-Sanchez had posted videos on Instagram.

Disturbing Videos Lead to Florida Mum Arson Arrest

According to the arrest affidavit, one piece of footage showed the Florida mother pouring melted wax from lit candles on to her own leg and then on to the hands of her six-year-old and three-year-old daughters. The older child later told investigators the substance felt like hot water.

A second video allegedly captured Campos-Sanchez wearing a silver mask as she sprayed a clear liquid over clothing on the kitchen floor. The footage reportedly showed her using a red lighter to ignite the garments.

Fire investigators examining the home located minor fire damage to the central tiled floor alongside a silver mask, a red lighter and a plastic bottle containing suspected rubbing alcohol.

Witness Accounts Reveal Details of the Kitchen Fire

Interviews with the children clarified the timeline inside the Miami residence. The eldest daughter told authorities that she and her younger sister were standing in a laundry room adjacent to the kitchen just after lunch. From there, they saw their mother set the clothing on fire.

The six-year-old alleged her mother threw a glass mug on to the floor and began dancing near the flames. The child noted that Campos-Sanchez eventually extinguished the fire herself using a bowl of water. Only after the fire was out did the mother allegedly bring the girls into the kitchen for the hot wax incident.

Florida woman films herself starting a fire in her kitchen and pouring hot wax on her children.



Meliza Campos-Sanchez was arrested and charged with child abuse, child neglect, and arson.



Her husband says they were going through marital issues and he had contacted the sheriff's… pic.twitter.com/7FtnArNWMc — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 19, 2026

Marital Issues Precede Allegations

Additional context emerged from Yusniel Cue, the suspect's husband. According to police documents, Cue told investigators the couple were experiencing marital issues. He had been staying with his parents for approximately a week prior to the blaze, leaving Campos-Sanchez alone with the girls.

Cue learned of the social media posts when a concerned friend telephoned him and advised him to contact the police immediately. Responders were already on the scene when he arrived. Cue took custody of his daughters while his wife was transported to a medical facility. He disclosed he had contacted the sheriff's office days earlier mentioning a prior suicide attempt by his wife.

Mom gone wild! A Miami-Dade woman is facing charges after authorities said she poured hot wax on her daughter's hands before setting a fire in her kitchen. Meliza Campos-Sanchez, 26, was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, known as a Baker Act, the reports said.… pic.twitter.com/PodMPjUTYK — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) August 19, 2026

Hospitalisation and Formal Charges for the Florida Mum

Officers initially attempted to interview the mother at the hospital, but she was sedated and unresponsive. Medical records detailing the children's conditions have not been released, though initial reports indicate they did not sustain severe injuries from the wax.

Upon her release from medical care, authorities booked Campos-Sanchez into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Institution. She has not publicly responded to the criminal allegations.

As the legal process begins, the primary evidence relies on physical items recovered from a damaged floor and the digital material posted on social media.