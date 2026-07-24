The charm of classic typewriters has never completely disappeared. From their rounded keys and satisfying clicks to their vintage silhouettes, typewriters represent a slower, more thoughtful approach to writing.

Today, mechanical keyboards are bringing that same nostalgic feeling back. They combine old-school aesthetics with modern features designed for work, gaming, and creativity.

Retro typewriter keyboards are more than just desk accessories. They offer tactile feedback, unique designs, and premium typing experiences that stand out from ordinary keyboards. Whether you want a statement piece for your workspace or a mechanical keyboard that makes every sentence feel more enjoyable, these are some of the best retro-inspired options available.

1. Epomaker Glyph

The Epomaker Glyph blends vintage typewriter styling with modern mechanical keyboard technology. Its compact 75% layout with 83 keys uses uniform round PBT keycaps to recreate the classic typewriter appearance while maintaining comfortable spacing for everyday typing.

The Glyph also captures the satisfying acoustics of classic typewriters, especially when paired with clicky switches that produce a crisp, pronounced sound with every keystroke. This tactile feedback creates a more engaging typing experience, making long writing sessions feel more immersive and enjoyable.

Beyond its nostalgic appearance and sound, the Glyph introduces modern controls rarely seen on retro keyboards. Its dual screens display system information and custom visuals, while the rotary knob handles media controls and navigation. The side lever acts as Enter and Backspace, creating a fun mechanical interaction inspired by traditional typewriters.

With adjustable typing angles, a built-in smartphone slot, tri-mode connectivity, and a large battery, the Glyph is designed for users who want vintage personality without sacrificing productivity.

Specifications:

Layout: 75% compact layout (83 keys)

Switches: Epomaker Wisteria V2 mechanical switches

Keycaps: Round PBT keycaps

Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, wired

Battery: 8000mAh

Structure: 5-layer top-mounted design with sound dampening

Features: Dual TFT screens, rotary knob, return lever, RGB lighting, hot-swappable switches, adjustable feet, wrist rest, device slot

Upgrade your desk setup with the Epomaker Glyph — available to buy now from the official Epomaker store or on Amazon.

2. Qwerkywriter S

The Qwerkywriter S is one of the most recognisable retro mechanical keyboards, designed to closely mimic the experience of using an actual typewriter. Its aluminium body, round keycaps, and signature return bar make it a favourite among writers who want a dramatic desk setup.

The keyboard includes an integrated tablet stand, allowing users to place an iPad or other device directly behind the keyboard. It also features dual scroll knobs, multi-device wireless connectivity, USB-C support, and programmable functions through its return bar.

Although it comes at a premium price, the Qwerkywriter S delivers one of the closest modern interpretations of the classic writing machine. It is ideal for authors, creatives, and anyone who wants their keyboard to become the centrepiece of their workspace.

3. Azio Retro Classic

The Azio Retro Classic combines elegant materials with mechanical performance. Inspired by vintage typewriters, it features a durable aluminium frame paired with leather or wood finishes.

Its round mechanical keys have tactile and clicky feedback, recreating the satisfying sensation of traditional typewriter keys. It also includes adjustable feet, backlighting options, and compatibility with both Mac and PC setups.

4. Lofree Return

The Lofree Return brings typewriter-inspired design into a smaller, more modern format. Its rounded keycaps, vintage colour combinations, and compact layout create a stylish keyboard that fits easily into minimalist workspaces.

Designed for comfortable everyday typing, the keyboard focuses on a satisfying mechanical feel while maintaining portability. Its retro appearance makes it especially appealing to writers, designers, and professionals who want something different from standard black gaming keyboards.

The Return is a great choice for users who want classic aesthetics but prefer a smaller keyboard that does not dominate their desk.

5. Lofree 1970s

The Lofree 1970s Mechanical Keyboard takes inspiration from vintage office equipment with its nostalgic colour palette and rounded mechanical keys. Its design captures the look of old computers and typewriters while adding the convenience expected from modern mechanical keyboards.

The keyboard features a compact layout, tactile typing experience, and a distinctive retro appearance that immediately stands out. Its warm colours and vintage styling make it a popular option for users building themed workspaces.

6. Adventurers Retro Typewriter

The Adventurers Retro Typewriter Keyboard offers a more budget-friendly way to enjoy the vintage mechanical keyboard trend. It features an 83-key compact layout, round keycaps, Bluetooth connectivity, wired mode, and LED backlighting.

Its typewriter-inspired design makes it visually appealing, while its mechanical switches provide the tactile response enthusiasts expect. The compact size also makes it suitable for smaller desks or portable setups.

7. 7KEYS Typewriter

The 7KEYS Typewriter Keyboard focuses heavily on traditional vintage styling. With round keys, classic colours, and a typewriter-inspired frame, it brings old-fashioned charm to modern computer setups.

Designed for compatibility with laptops, tablets, and desktops, it supports wireless connectivity and offers a comfortable mechanical typing experience. Its appearance makes it especially attractive for writers and collectors who value aesthetics.

For those looking for an affordable retro keyboard that captures the feeling of a traditional typewriter, the 7KEYS is a fun and practical choice.