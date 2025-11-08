Former Major League Baseball legend Darryl Strawberry has been granted a full presidential pardon by Donald Trump, closing the final chapter in a decades-long story of triumph, downfall and redemption.

The former New York Mets and Yankees star, whose on-field brilliance was once overshadowed by addiction and legal troubles, has now been formally cleared of his 1995 federal tax evasion conviction.

The move, announced on 7 November, has reignited public interest in his criminal past and his subsequent transformation through faith and recovery.

Why Darryl Strawberry Was Jailed

Strawberry's legal problems began in the mid-1990s when he was charged with federal tax evasion after failing to report roughly $350,000 (around £265,000) in income earned from autograph signings and personal appearances.

He pleaded guilty in 1995 and was ordered to pay more than $430,000 (approximately £326,000) in restitution, along with back taxes and penalties.

While the conviction did not result in a lengthy prison sentence, the years that followed were marked by a series of state-level offences tied to drug use and solicitation.

His ongoing struggle with cocaine addiction led to multiple arrests and short jail terms between 1999 and 2002. At one point, he violated probation by leaving a drug treatment facility, resulting in an 11-month incarceration.

According to court documents, Strawberry's offences reflected a pattern of substance abuse that derailed what had once been one of baseball's most promising careers.

Trump's Pardon and the Reasons Behind It

As reported by NBC News, the White House statement announcing the pardon cited Strawberry's faith, community service and dedication to helping others as the principal reasons for the clemency. Officials noted his longstanding sobriety and leadership in addiction recovery programmes as evidence of personal reform.

Strawberry and Trump have crossed paths for decades, both as New York public figures and through Strawberry's 2010 appearance on Trump's television series The Celebrity Apprentice. Their friendship reportedly endured over the years, culminating in Trump's decision to pardon the former athlete.

In an Instagram post following the announcement, Strawberry expressed gratitude for the decision, writing: 'Thank you, President Trump, for my full pardon and for finalizing this part of my life, allowing me to be truly free and clean from all of my past.'

The pardon is part of a broader round of high-profile clemency orders signed during Trump's current term, several of which have drawn both praise and criticism for their timing and scope.

Public and Media Reaction

News of the pardon has sparked widespread discussion across social media and sports circles. Supporters applauded the decision as a fitting end to Strawberry's redemption arc, while others questioned the political motivations behind Trump's selection of cases.

Faith-based groups and addiction counsellors praised Strawberry's continued work in recovery outreach. Sports commentators noted that the clemency coincides with a growing interest in stories of rehabilitation among former professional athletes.

Reports highlighted the symbolic nature of the pardon, positioning it as both a legal resolution and a moral statement on forgiveness and second chances.

Strawberry's Career Stats and Legacy

Across a 17-season career from 1983 to 1999, Darryl Strawberry hit 335 home runs, drove in exactly 1,000 runs and earned eight All-Star selections. He played pivotal roles in the Mets' 1986 World Series win and the Yankees' late-1990s championship teams.

With Trump's pardon now clearing his record, the former slugger's legacy has come full circle — from one of baseball's most troubled stars to a symbol of faith and recovery.