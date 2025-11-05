It was the fiery on-air moment that had social media roaring as young activist David Hogg silenced conservative commentator Scott Jennings during a live CNN debate about New York City's mayoral election.

The 25-year-old gun-control campaigner, best known as a survivor of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, appeared on NewsNight alongside Jennings just hours before Zohran Mamdani's historic victory was declared.

The discussion quickly turned combative as Jennings tore into Mamdani, branding the progressive Democrat a 'socialist' and mocking Hogg for donating to his campaign. But what Jennings did not expect was the blistering comeback that would leave him momentarily lost for words.

'Going on CNN to Lecture People About Affordability While Wearing a Rolex Is a Choice'

'He's probably going to win,' Jennings began. 'I mean, it's a Democrat town, and they're going to elect a socialist to run the financial capital of the world.'

The Kentucky-based Republican strategist then took aim at Hogg's financial support for Mamdani, saying: 'You gave him 300 grand, that's interesting. That's probably the only 300 non-Islamo-Marxist grand that he got.'

But Hogg, unfazed, delivered a cutting response that instantly went viral.

'They actually have a public financing system for their elections in New York,' he said coolly. 'And honestly, I think part of the reason he's so powerful is because people are tired of being lectured by men with Rolexes on CNN about affordability in this country,' he added, pointing to the luxury watch gleaming on Jennings's wrist.

Viewers immediately noticed Jennings's stunned expression as the studio fell silent for a moment before the debate continued.

Going on CNN to lecture people about affordability while wearing a Rolex is a choice.

pic.twitter.com/RrAoeNjhpR — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) November 4, 2025

'I Want a Future Where Everybody Has Healthcare'

Hogg went on to say that while he aligns more closely with Mamdani's progressive politics, he also recognises the need for a more measured approach in some New York districts.

Jennings fired back: 'But you want a socialist future for your party.'

To which Hogg replied: 'I want a future where everybody has healthcare and people can afford a good life.'

Social Media Reacts

Within hours, Hogg had shared a clip of the exchange on his X (formerly Twitter) account, captioned: 'Going on CNN to lecture people about affordability while wearing a Rolex is a choice.'

The post drew millions of views and sparked an avalanche of praise. One user wrote: 'Perfect response. The GOP, Trump and their fancy Mar-a-Lago parties have a real "let them eat cake" feel to them, and people are getting very, very sick of it.'

Another joked: 'I laughed out loud when I saw this. You absolutely buried @ScottJenningsKY. I've never seen him speechless like that before.'

Others noted that the moment perfectly encapsulated the generational divide in American politics, with Hogg representing a new wave of outspoken young progressives unafraid to challenge establishment figures on national television.

Final shift of door knocking complete for @ZohranKMamdani polls close at 9 PM so if you are in line by nine, you can vote! pic.twitter.com/0pSZ9DM7sN — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) November 5, 2025

Who Is David Hogg?

David Hogg first rose to prominence as a student survivor of the 2018 Parkland school shooting in Florida, which killed 17 people and sparked the youth-led gun-control movement March for Our Lives.

Since then, he has become one of the most recognisable young voices in American politics, co-founding the grassroots organisation Leaders We Deserve, a group dedicated to electing young progressive candidates to Congress and state legislatures to defeat the far-right agenda and build a fairer future.

Hogg also served as a co-vice-chair of the Democratic National Committee before stepping down earlier this year, saying he wanted to end 'months of internal fighting' within the party.

His organisation backed Zohran Mamdani's successful mayoral campaign, viewing the Ugandan-born progressive as the embodiment of a new, working-class politics focused on affordability, inclusion and social justice.

A Viral Moment with a Message

For many viewers, the viral CNN exchange was about more than just a sharp retort. It was a snapshot of a shifting political landscape, one where young activists like Hogg are increasingly challenging older, more traditional voices on national platforms.

As one social media user summed it up: 'That wasn't just a burn. It was a reality check. The kids aren't just talking anymore, they're leading.'