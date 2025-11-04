US President Donald Trump has reignited his feud with mainstream media, claiming CBS's 60 Minutes paid him nearly £13 million ($16.6 million USD) following what he calls 'election-changing fake news' linked to Kamala Harris's 2024 campaign interview.

The accusation surfaced in a newly released 73-minute extended cut of his interview with Norah O'Donnell, which the White House's Rapid Response 47 account posted online.

The full version revealed key conversations that were cut from the original 27-minute broadcast, which aired on November 2, 2024.

Trump Alleges Settlement Over 'Fake News'

During the interview, Trump referenced a lawsuit he filed against Paramount, the parent company of CBS, over the editing of Harris's interview just days before the election. The case was settled earlier this year for more than £12 million, though Trump now says the figure is closer to £13 million.

During the extended interview, Trump told O'Donnell, 'Actually, 60 Minutes paid me a lot of money. And you don't have to put this on, because I don't wanna embarrass you.'

He then referenced CBS leadership, saying, 'You have a great — I think you have a great, new leader, frankly, who's the young woman that's leading your whole enterprise. She's a great — from what I know.'

He also went on to accuse the network of altering Harris's remarks, '60 Minutes was forced to pay me — a lot of money because they took [Harris's] answer out that was so bad, it was election-changing, two nights before the election. And they put a new answer in. And they paid me a lot of money for that.'

Trump finished the point with a swipe at the media, 'You can't have fake news. You've gotta have legit news.'

Trump's Responses About Pardoned Crypto Mogul Shortened

In all versions released, both the aired and the extended, there is a portion that was cut from the interview. That portion is where Trump discussed his controversial pardon of Binance founder Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao, who served four months in prison for money-laundering charges.

In the full transcript released by CBS, O'Donnell inquired about the pardon despite Zhao's guilty plea. Trump insisted, 'I have no idea who he is. I was told that he was a victim, just like I was and just like many other people, of a vicious, horrible group of people in the Biden administration.'

Pressed further about whether he worried about 'the appearance of corruption', Trump said, 'I'd rather not have you ask the question. But I let you ask it. I didn't have to answer this question. I'm proud to answer the question.'

He also denied any connection between the pardon and his family's crypto firm, World Liberty Financial, saying he was 'too busy doing the other...' before the interview abruptly shifted to a new subject in the broadcast version.

Although O'Donnell asked for two more questions, she cut the interview after asking one question.

The extended release has triggered fresh scrutiny of what was removed, what was changed, and why the public did not hear these remarks earlier. And as Trump continues his campaign messaging against 'fake news', this clash with one of America's most prominent broadcast institutions may only intensify.

CBS Faces Fresh Scrutiny

Media analysts note that CBS has not confirmed any payout, and court records of Trump's alleged lawsuit remain sealed.

However, the full release has sparked renewed debate over broadcast transparency and editorial ethics, particularly surrounding politically sensitive interviews aired close to election day.

Critics of Trump dismiss his claim as another attempt to frame himself as a victim of bias, while supporters argue the network's selective editing validates his long-standing complaints about media manipulation.

Political and Public Fallout

The timing of the disclosure—just as Trump accelerates his 2028 campaign messaging—has amplified tensions between his camp and major networks.

Communications experts suggest the '£13 million' claim, valid or not, reinforces Trump's populist narrative against establishment media.

As one political strategist told Axios, 'For Trump, the dollar figure isn't as important as proving that he beat the system he says is rigged.'