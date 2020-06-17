Among many other public events, San Diego Comic-Con also stands cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak. However, DC comics universe fans will not be disappointed as Warner Bros. is planning its own DC virtual event to promote DC movies and television shows.

The studio is set to launch DCFanDome, first of its kind event that will be held in August 2020. It will reportedly be a big virtual event free for fans across the world. The event will celebrate DC movies, comic books, and television shows, and reveal and promote new content.

The event will be accessible from DCFanDome's official website for 24 hours on August 22. The event will start at 10:00 am and will feature "special programming, panels, content reveals from a wide variety of films, TV series and games, available in several languages, including Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish."

Welcome to the #DCFanDome! Explore every corner of the DC Multiverse with a Global Virtual Experience on August 22. https://t.co/dS318qb5nv pic.twitter.com/8SlOGim8ZS — DC (@DCComics) June 16, 2020

It will allow the followers to explore five additional satellite worlds DC WatchVerse, DC YouVerse, DC KidsVerse, DC InsiderVerse, and DC FunVerse. Each one will be accessible with its own content and activities. DCFanDome promises to enable fans to explore every corner and depth of the DC multiverse with a Global Virtual Experience.

"There is no fan like a DC fan. For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC's inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we're able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen," Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement (via Global News Wire).

Much like other global events, it will not only include announcements, but also presentations by the creators behind the biggest feature films and television series of the DC world. Among many movies and TV shows to be discussed some of them are "Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the SnyderCut of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theatres worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984."

The event will provide fans with the dose of latest news and exclusive footage. As per the news release, there are no restrictions on participation. Fans across the seven continents of all age groups are welcome. The big announcement comes months after San Diego Comic-Con was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic. This was the t time in 50 years, the event will not take place.