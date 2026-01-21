Microsoft is rolling out new titles to the Xbox Game Pass library this month and towards February, starting with Death Stranding Director's Cut and Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, available on Xbox Game Pass today, 21 January 2026.

Xbox has some favourites joining the roster as well. These games will be rolling in over the next two weeks. Available since Tuesday across Cloud, PC and console are Resident Evil Village, the eighth instalment in the Resident Evil Series, MIO: Memories in Orbit, a charming Metroidvania game from independent French studio Douze Dixièmes.

Death Stranding just dropped on XBOX out of NOWHERE



ITS OUT NOW, wtf😭 pic.twitter.com/QInWi4LIY4 — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) November 7, 2024

Other titles coming out today are RoadCraft, a simulation game from Saber Interactive, puzzle adventure game The Talos Principle 2 from Croatian developer Croteam, Anno: Mutationem, a cyberpunk RPG/action-adventure game from China, hybrid rogue-lite game from French dev Sleepy Mill Studio Drop Duchy, MySims: Cozy Bundle from Electronic Arts, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, a thrilling solo or coop game from Saber Interactive, Indika, a Russian narrative-adventure game, 1998 RPG Final Fantasy II remodeled in 2D, and zombie-themed simulation game Quarantine Zone: The Last Check.

Xbox players have reacted positively to Death Stranding Director's Cut. They have taken to community forums such as Reddit (subreddit r/DeathStranding) to express their enthusiasm.

Unite the divided - One more time!@KojiPro2015_EN's DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT is now available on @Xbox Series X|S.



We can't wait to welcome more Porters to this incredible community.



💚 https://t.co/iX7t7D1zZR#505Games #DeathStranding #DS_5th pic.twitter.com/FiPbWahadU — 505 Games (@505_Games) November 7, 2024

More Library Additions

Microsoft has also emphasised more titles in the downloadable games from the Xbox Game Pass library. Here are the updates to this list as shared by Xbox Wire.

The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle (PC) Release: 22 January 2026

Available on: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

What's Included: Content of both The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection (re-releases)

Joining on 29 January 2026 is MySims: Cozy Bundle Dead by Daylight – Stranger Things DLC Release: 27 January

What's Included: A downloadable pack for Stranger Things horror game Dead by Daylight that includes a Killer, 2 Survivors, exclusive items, and a map Grounded 2 Garden Update (Cloud, PC, and Console) Release: 27 January

What's Included: Free content (Toxic Tangle) update for the game. Also includes new creatures, craft Tier III gear, and a new vehicle, 'Ladybug Buggy' Sea of Thieves Season 18, Act 2 (Cloud, PC, and Console) Release: 22 January 2026

What's Included: Seasonal update for the game, including a new raid content at Molten Sands Fortress

In addition to new games joining Xbox Game Pass and updates to the games already in the Game Pass library, Xbox also announced the games exiting Game Pass on 31 January 2026. These games include Shady Part of Me, Cataclismo, Lonely Mountains Snow Riders, Starbound, Paw Patrol World, Citizen Sleeper 2 Starward Vector, and Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap.

Segunda oleada de enero en #GamePass



· Death Stranding Director’s Cut – 21/1

· RoadCraft – 21/1

· Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound – 21/1

· The Talos Principle 2 – 27/1

· Anno: Mutationem – 28/1

· Drop Duchy – 28/1

· MySims: Cozy Bundle – 29/1

· Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II – 29/1… pic.twitter.com/LhaBwOc8MO — XboxMedia (@xbox_media) January 20, 2026

Before these titles leave the Game Pass library, players can grab them for 20% less to continue playing them from their Xbox Game Pass membership. These games are available across Cloud, PC, and Console until the 31st of January.

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Jump back in to tie up any loose ends, or save up to 20% off your purchase to keep the fun going!

Hideo Kojima's highly acclaimed title, Death Stranding Director's Cut, is now available on the Xbox Game Pass roster, featuring enhanced gameplay. This marks the end of the game's exclusivity, allowing gamers outside the PlayStation platform get a glimpse of the game. This also prepares Xbox players for the anticipated Xbox release of the game's sequel, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, currently a PlayStation 5 exclusive.