Resident Evil is approaching a major milestone. In 2026, Capcom's flagship survival horror franchise turns 30, and the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem is positioned as a celebratory mainline entry that both looks forward and back.

Early previews and developer commentary suggest an ambitious design philosophy, one that blends two traditionally opposing identities within the series: nerve-shredding survival horror and bombastic action spectacle.

That ambition, however, has become the game's most divisive feature. Described by director Akifumi Nakanishi as 'almost like having two games' in one package, Resident Evil Requiem splits its focus between two protagonists and two tones.

For some fans, it represents the ultimate evolution of the franchise. For others, it signals a frustrating return to action-heavy gameplay after the widely praised horror-first approach of Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village.

Saving Grace And Shaking Expectations

Community reaction has been swift and polarised. While Capcom insists this dual structure is about balance and player choice, longtime fans are debating whether Resident Evil Requiem is honouring its roots or repeating old mistakes that once pushed the series away from survival horror.

At the heart of Requiem's horror identity is Grace Ashcroft, an FBI intelligence analyst sent to investigate a series of mysterious deaths tied to her mother's murder eight years earlier.

During Capcom's recent gameplay showcase, Grace is portrayed as fragile, frightened, and largely defenceless, stalked by an unstoppable enemy that recalls the series' most oppressive horror moments. She is clumsy with fear, inexperienced, and completely unprepared for a biohazard scenario.

Producer Masato Kumazawa explains the intent clearly. 'Our aim was to deliver a gaming experience that alternately immerses players in the most terrifying horror and the most thrilling action,' he says.

'To this end, as Leon's counterpart, we introduced Grace, an easily frightened character who is experiencing a biohazard situation for the first time.' He adds that Grace 'will fight, resist, and grow as the story progresses', hinting that her role may evolve beyond mere vulnerability.

Many players have welcomed this approach, praising Capcom for leaning back into helplessness and tension after years of empowering protagonists. Others remain cautious, worrying that Grace's horror-focused sections may feel secondary once the action ramps up elsewhere.

Leon Returns And The Action Debate

That concern centres largely on the confirmed return of Leon Kennedy. The iconic hero, chainsaw in hand, embodies Requiem's action-oriented side.

His sections are expected to lean heavily into combat, mobility, and spectacle, building on mechanics refined in recent remakes of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4.

For some fans, Leon's inclusion feels like a natural celebration of the franchise's history. Requiem also revisits a devastated Raccoon City, tying directly into the series' main storyline and responding to player feedback that asked for continuity after the isolated settings of Resident Evil 7 and Village.

Kumazawa notes that while Raccoon City plays a role, 'it is not the entirety of the setting', suggesting a broader narrative scope.

Yet others see Leon's prominence as a step backwards. After the critical success of horror-centric design in recent entries, some in the community argue that returning to action-heavy gameplay risks diluting what made the series frightening. Social media discussions frequently frame Requiem as a compromise that may satisfy no one fully.

Two Games, One Identity Crisis

Capcom's confidence stems from its belief that Resident Evil's history has already proven this hybrid approach can work.

Requiem allows players to switch freely between first-person and third-person perspectives, unifying mechanics developed across decades. Supporters see this as the franchise's most complete expression, merging old and new without discarding either.

Critics, however, argue that Resident Evil thrives when it commits to a clear vision. For them, Requiem's 'two games in one' structure feels less like innovation and more like indecision.

The Resident Evil Requiem release date is on 27 February 2026. Fans have over a month to think about whether or not the next mainline game is a hit or miss.