Contract talks between FC Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele hit a snag last week, when the player's agent made it clear that the club's current offer is not satisfactory. The Catalan giants subsequently decided to stick to their offer, forcing the player into a take it or leave it scenario.

However, according to Diario Sport, Dembele and his agent are not impressed by the move. On the contrary, they find it to be a laughing matter that the club has given them the ultimatum.

Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany has insisted that a long drawn out negotiation process is not in the cards, and that he expects a decision from Dembele based only on the current offer. No more meetings are set to take place, and the club is merely just waiting for the decision to be made by the French forward.

Now that the winter transfer window has opened, Dembele's camp is busy listening to offers from other interested clubs. By now, they are getting a better idea on exactly how green the grass is on the other side. No details have been revealed about any serious offers that have been put forward, but it won't be particularly difficult for many top clubs to trump whatever cash-strapped Barcelona may be able to offer.

Barcelona want to find out if Dembele will accept the new contract with a reduced salary so that they can register new signing Ferran Torres. However, Dembele and his representatives do not feel that they need to rush their decision just to help the club iron out the salary cap problem they created for themselves when they signed another player that can't afford.

If the Frenchman does not renew, the Blaugrana may still be able to make the most out of the situation by finding a suitable buyer this winter, which would allow them to register Torres. Incidentally, Barcelona may have shot themselves in the foot with the Torres deal. Dembele had earlier been willing to stay for a reduced salary, but that stance has changed now that they signed another striker in a deal worth 65 million euros.