The relationship between FC Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele has continued to deteriorate in the past several weeks. With the January transfer window soon coming to a close, the club has made it clear that the player needs to find another club until the end of the month.

The message from Barcleona was clear: "He either renews his contract or he leaves Barcelona." With no signed agreement until now, the club is determined to show Dembele the exit door. Manager Xavi Henandez left him out of the squad in Barcelona's Copa del Rey clash against Athletic Club on Thursday. The Blaugrana travelled to San Mames, where they were eliminated from the competition after losing 3-2 on extra time.

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany spoke to the press and left no doubts about Dembele's situation. The time for diplomacy is clearly over, and the Catalan giants have run out of patience. "We started talks with Dembele's agents last July. Six or seven months have passed since then, during which we have been in dialogue and during which Barcelona have made different offers," said Alemany.

When he arrived, Xavi made it clear that the Frenchman was an integral part of his plans for the future, and he believed that the player also wanted to stay at the Camp Nou. However, talks have broken down when the two sides could not find a compromise on the financial terms of the extension.

"We have tried to find a way for the player to stay with us. Offers that have been systematically rejected by his representatives," said Alemany, as quoted by Marca.

He then made it clear that there was no room for the player until the summer if he had no intention of renewing. "The club understand that the player does not want to renew and that he is not committed to Barcelona's future project. He and his representatives have been informed that he has to leave the club and that he has to look for a transfer before January 31."