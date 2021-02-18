Demi Lovato got candid about her struggles with drug abuse and her near-fatal overdose in 2018 that left her with brain damage in the trailer for her documentary "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil" released on Wednesday.

The singer sets the record straight about her hospital ordeal after she overdosed following six years of sobriety. She said the doctors thought that she was not going to make it out alive. They gave her "five to ten more minutes" to pull through.

Lovato revealed that she suffered three strokes and a heart attack. One of the people interviewed for the documentary remembered that she could not see anything when she woke up.

I've been holding #DemiDWTD incredibly close to my heart, and now it's time to share an inside look. This is only a short preview of what is to come... Join me on March 23 for the premiere on @YouTube ?https://t.co/G0dIbHoHWu — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 17, 2021

Apparently, the 28-year old suffered brain damage which could have led to temporary blindness. She said she still has to deal with its effects today.

"I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don't drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision," People quoted Lovato as saying during a panel interview at the Television Critics Association on Wednesday.

"And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry," she added.

Lovato said the lasting repercussions are there to remind her of "what could happen" if she ever gets into a dark place again. She is "grateful for those reminders" and for being "someone that didn't have to do a lot of rehabbing" for her drug problems as "the rehabbing came on the emotional side."

The "OK Not To Be OK" singer admitted that she would not want to change anything about the aftermath of her drug overdose. She said they served as lessons for her to look back on about her painful journey. They may be sad memories but she does not "regret anything."

Lovato said she is proud of the person she is today. She is also grateful that she can talk about her past struggles with drug abuse and her drug overdose in "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil." She admitted that she couldn't be more grateful that she had someone by her side.