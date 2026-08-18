Derran 'Derry' Brownson, the British musician who helped found rock band EMF and defined its sound from behind a bank of keyboards, has died at the age of 55 after a long battle with cancer, his bandmates and family confirmed in statements.

Derran 'Derry' Brownson, the British musician who helped found alternative rock band EMF and defined its genre-bending sound from behind a bank of keyboards and samplers, has died at the age of 55 following a long battle with a cancerous brain tumour.

Brownson passed away on 13 August, after publicly revealing his diagnosis in 2025 and undergoing surgery to remove part of the tumour.

Even as his health deteriorated, he courageously returned to the stage whenever possible, playing emotional performances with EMF, including a homecoming set in Cinderford and a final appearance in Frome earlier this year, according to Parade magazine.

Formed in Cinderford, Gloucestershire, in 1989, EMF became one of the most unexpected British chart exports of the early 1990s.

Powered by Brownson's wiry electronic textures and innovative sample arrangements, earning him the affectionate internal title of 'sample jockey', the band achieved global stardom when their debut single, 'Unbelievable', shot to number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 and dominated charts worldwide. Over three decades, the band released five studio albums, culminating in The Beauty and the Chaos in 2024.

EMF Pay Tribute to Derran 'Derry' Brownson

In a statement shared on social media, EMF said they were reeling from the death of Brownson, referring to him as their 'Brother In Arms'.

'Late last night we started to hear the news that we have lost our Brother In Arms Derran Brownson,' the band wrote. 'We are devastated; the only solace we can find is that we are eternally grateful Derry was able to join us on stage a couple times just a few short months back.'

They added that 'nothing will ever be the same again without our band mate and friend, fly high brother Derry,' a line that landed heavily with long-time followers of the group, many of whom had been aware of his fluctuating health but had hoped he was winning his fight.

The band did not give further medical detail, and there has been no official statement from doctors. Beyond the timing of his earlier operation and continued treatment, much of Brownson's illness has been kept deliberately private. Nothing more about the final stages of his condition has been confirmed.

What is clear is that EMF were determined to share stages with him again while they still could. Their post hints at a kind of informal farewell, those 'couple times' on stage in recent months now carrying a weight nobody present could quite have understood at the time.

Family Remember Derran 'Derry' Brownson's 'Beautiful and Gifted Soul'

Brownson's brother, Steve, also confirmed the musician's death in an emotional Facebook post that tried to capture the scale of the family's loss.

'He was a much-loved brother, uncle, son and friend, and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him and loved him,' Steve Brownson wrote, describing Brownson as having 'a beautiful and gifted soul lighting the space around him with love, energy and kindness.'

His tribute was more blunt about the way Derry faced his illness. 'He fought bravely for so long, sticking up a middle finger to his assailant!' he said, offering a glimpse of a stubborn streak that fans might recognise from EMF's refusal to slot neatly into a single genre.

Steve confirmed that Brownson had returned to the stage for 'one last gig in Bristol this year as a thank you to his fans.' For a musician who spent years slightly to the side of the spotlight, it reads as a very deliberate way to sign off.

He ended his message with a plea: 'Our family is heartbroken and would really appreciate some privacy and kindness as we come to terms with this terrible loss. We are so very proud to have shared his wonderful life's journey with him. More will be shared when we are ready.'

That request for space sits in tension with the very public nature of Brownson's life. A founding member of a band with global hits does not get to disappear quietly, especially not when his death triggers a wave of nostalgia from listeners who associate EMF with their own younger, louder years.

Yet there is a quieter legacy running alongside the chart history and the reunion tours. Without Brownson's ear for texture and his willingness to mix hard edges with odd warmth, EMF would probably have been a very different proposition.

The band's description of him as a 'Brother In Arms' is sentimental, yes, but it also feels like a fairly accurate summary of how crucial he was to what they built together in that small Gloucestershire town back in 1989.

While the family has requested privacy and kindness during their mourning, the outpouring of grief from fans globally underscores the lasting cultural footprint left by a musician who helped shape the soundtrack of a generation.