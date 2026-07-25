Brian Doerksen, the Canadian Christian worship singer and songwriter behind Come, Now Is the Time to Worship, has died at his home in Abbotsford, British Columbia, just four days after publicly revealing he had stage 4 cancer, his family confirmed on social media on Tuesday. He was 60.

Doerksen had only announced his diagnosis days earlier, telling supporters he had been facing serious health concerns since February. A fundraising page set up for the family said scans had revealed a 'mass in the pelvis and spots on the liver, lungs, and near the heart', indicating an advanced and aggressive cancer. No further medical details have been released, and there is no independent confirmation of the precise cause of death, so some of the circumstances remain unverified and should be treated with caution.

According to a family announcement shared on Facebook, Doerksen died 'peacefully' in his sleep at the family home. The post described how, even as his illness progressed, he kept encouraging those around him and repeatedly expressed gratitude to the doctors and nurses who had treated him. 'Till the very end, Brian continued to love those around him, encouraging them in who they are, and shared incredible gratitude to those in the medical field who tried their best to help him,' the statement said.

For decades, churches around the world sang his words.



“Come, now is the time to worship.”



“Purify my heart.”



“Faithful One, so unchanging.”



Now the global Christian community is mourning the man behind those beloved songs.



Canadian worship leader and songwriter Brian… pic.twitter.com/9pTXbouQaR — Tevin Macharia Mukabana (@TevinMacharia) July 25, 2026

The news came after months of quiet struggle behind the scenes. The GoFundMe page referenced health problems dating back to February, suggesting a relatively short but intense period between first alarm and terminal diagnosis. For a figure so closely associated with steady, contemplative worship music, the speed of his decline has left friends, colleagues and listeners visibly wrong‑footed.

Brian Doerksen's Final Months and Family Life

Doerksen was not only a prominent worship leader but also a husband and father navigating an unusually demanding family life. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, and their six adult children. All of their children have Fragile X syndrome, a genetic condition associated with intellectual disability, according to report. That detail, rarely foregrounded in his public persona, underlines just how much was happening beyond the stage lights.

Supporters had rallied around the family once the cancer diagnosis became public. The fundraising appeal outlined the extent of his illness and the anticipated financial strain on Joyce and the children, especially given their additional care needs. It is not yet clear what long‑term support structures will be in place for the family; no official statement has addressed that question directly.

Doerksen's final album, Love For A Lifetime, was released in 2025, rounding off a recording career that spanned more than three decades and more than 30 albums. The title now feels uncomfortably on the nose, yet it fits a body of work that often lingered on durability, promise and the passing of years.

How Brian Doerksen Shaped Modern Worship

Doerksen's name may not be instantly recognisable to those outside church circles, but his songs have circled the globe for years. Vineyard Worship, the Christian music label that released 28 of his albums between 1989 and 2002, described him as 'one of the fathers of Vineyard Worship' in a tribute posted on Facebook.

'Through his songs, leadership and friendship, he helped shape worship in the Vineyard and, far beyond that, the worship of the global Church,' the label said. The statement singled out Come, Now Is the Time to Worship, Refiner's Fire (often known by its opening line, 'Purify my heart') and Faithful One as songs that had helped generations of Christians articulate prayer, confession and trust.

It is hard to overstate how familiar those choruses are inside many churches. They have been translated, rearranged and occasionally over‑sung, and yet, for many congregations, they remain staples. Vineyard Worship put it plainly: 'We thank God for Brian's extraordinary life and ministry, and for the lasting gift he has given to the Church. His songs will continue to lead people into God's presence for generations to come.'

That is a bold claim, though not an unreasonable one. Whatever one thinks of contemporary worship music as a genre, Doerksen's catalogue sits near its foundations. He wrote with a kind of plain‑spoken earnestness that could grate on critics but made his work easy to adopt in ordinary churches with modest musical resources. The melodies were singable, the language direct, the theology orthodox enough not to frighten denominational gatekeepers.

An Abrupt End to a Long Ministry

The question of how Doerksen died is, on paper, straightforward. His family say he slipped away quietly at home, following a stage 4 cancer diagnosis supported by medical scans. There has been no suggestion of anything more complicated or contested. Still, the abruptness of the timeline public diagnosis to death in four days has given the announcement a jarring quality, especially for those who only learned he was ill when he was already at the end.

Nothing has yet been confirmed beyond what family, fundraising organisers and Christian outlets have said publicly, so all remaining details should be taken with a grain of salt until medical or official records are released. There is no indication of any planned public memorial service or wider tribute event, though it would be surprising if churches that have sung his songs for years did not mark his passing in some way.

For a man whose work once filled stadiums and tiny halls alike with the same simple refrains, the final scene was strikingly domestic: a 60‑year‑old songwriter, at home in Abbotsford, slipping into sleep while those closest to him tried to make sense of how quickly the ground had shifted beneath their feet.