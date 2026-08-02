A 17-year-old girl has died after suffering a medical emergency in the early hours at Kendal Calling, despite on-site medical teams and paramedics racing to save her at the popular weekend-long music festival.

She was pronounced dead at the scene in the festival grounds at Lowther Deer Park, near Penrith, leaving organisers, artists, attendees and the wider community in shock.

Cumbria Police said officers and festival staff responded within minutes after being alerted to the girl's collapse, with medical teams working together at the scene before she was pronounced dead. The force has confirmed an investigation is under way to establish what happened and how the medical emergency unfolded.

Medical Emergency in Early Hours at Calling Out Tent

Cumbria Police said emergency services were contacted when the teenager suffered a 'medical episode', described as such by officers, at about 2.15 a.m. BST. The incident happened in the area near the Calling Out tent and the Big Wheel within the festival grounds at Lowther Deer Park, near Penrith.

The festival's security officers and medical staff acted at once before the paramedics arrived to handle the situation. Although they tried to revive the girl, she was declared dead before arriving at hospital.

Police have yet to announce the cause of death as investigations are still going on.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Restraint Online

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Cumbria Police are requesting that anyone who was near the Calling Out tent or the Big Wheel during the incident come forward and provide any information that can help the investigation.

Officers are currently talking to a group of women who first informed responders of the teenager's medical emergency.

Police stated that the girl's family had already been informed and were being attended to by officers who are specially trained for support situations.

Authorities also made a public appeal asking people not to spread rumours or speculation online while the investigation is ongoing.

Police have cautioned that unverified information could have a serious effect on the teenager's family, friends and others affected.

Festival Organisers Share Condolences

A spokesperson for the festival stated that security officers and medical staff looked after the teenager right away when she fell ill before the paramedics took over her care, and that they had done all they could to save her.

Festival organisers also conveyed their sympathies to the teenager's family and friends, stating that Kendal Calling and all parties are grieving.

Large music festivals such as Kendal Calling have dedicated medical personnel and trained security staff who provide assistance in case of emergencies. Organisers frequently work with local emergency services to make sure attendees can access medical care quickly if needed.

One Of UK's Major Summer Festivals

The incident took place at the 21st edition of Kendal Calling, one of the UK's most popular independent music festivals. It has grown since it was first launched, expanding from an event attended by about a thousand people to one that welcomes close to 50,000 concertgoers annually.

This year's festival has performances on 13 stages, with artists such as Biffy Clyro, Wolf Alice, Two Door Cinema Club and The Kooks headlining the event.