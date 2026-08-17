Ryan Adams has cancelled his upcoming European tour after telling fans on Instagram that he was 'wildly sick,' 'broke' and selling prized possessions, including guitars and studio equipment.

The 51-year-old American rocker announced the cancellation in July but did not specify whether his known health condition was responsible for the decision.

Ryan Adams' Tour Cancellation Follows Personal Crisis

The news came after Adams posted a brief message informing followers that his autumn European dates would not go ahead. 'Tough times. Been sick. Fall tour cancelled,' he wrote after reposting the promoter's announcement.

A separate statement attributed the cancellation to 'circumstances beyond our control' and apologised to ticket holders. The promoter said Adams was working on new music, adding that refunds would be processed automatically.

The tour had been expected to take Adams across Europe, beginning in Lisbon on 10 October before travelling through cities including Madrid, Barcelona, Berlin, Paris and Rome. The announcement did not provide further details about his health.

Adams has previously spoken about suffering from Ménière's disease, an inner-ear disorder that can cause vertigo and hearing problems. However, his cancellation announcement did not explicitly identify the condition as the reason for abandoning the European dates.

The sharper concern came from another Instagram post, which was later deleted. In it, Adams said he had 'run out of options' and was selling personal belongings, including his Cadillac, guitars and recording equipment.

'I'm broke and sick and tired and defeated but my heart is blasting with hope and love and riff optimism,' he wrote. 'I appreciate anybody who can give these treasured things a new life.'

The wording was unusually candid for a musician who has spent much of his career expressing himself through his music. There was no polished statement or carefully managed explanation, just a musician describing financial strain and illness in blunt terms.

That is why the post quickly attracted attention online. Adams added that he was proud to have been transparent before attacking the music business as 'vile and full of snakes.' He also said he would continue making records for as long as he could afford to.

Then came a more emotional admission. 'Now I'm going to go sit in the sunlight with my cats and cry because I need to and I'm not sure how many more times I can hit this wall,' he wrote. 'When is it enough?'

Ryan Adams' Career Remains Marked By Controversy

Adams built his reputation as a prolific singer-songwriter with Whiskeytown before launching his solo career with Heartbreaker in 2000. He continued releasing music at a pace that made him a distinctive, if frequently controversial, figure in American alternative country and rock.

His career changed sharply in 2019, when several women, including singer Phoebe Bridgers and his former wife Mandy Moore, accused him of controlling, manipulative or inappropriate behaviour.

The allegations included claims that Adams offered professional opportunities to women before pursuing them romantically, with some accusing him of retaliating after they rejected his advances.

The controversy ultimately cost Adams his record label and management and disrupted planned releases. Adams initially disputed many of the allegations before later issuing a public apology.

'There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I've mistreated people throughout my life and career,' Adams wrote in a statement. 'All I can say is that I'm sorry. It's that simple.'

He said a period of isolation and reflection had made him realise that he needed to make significant changes in his life. The fallout nevertheless damaged his standing in the music industry. Adams lost his label and management following the allegations and subsequently returned to releasing music independently.

Read more 'Working Himself Into an Early Grave': Fears Jon Bon Jovi Is Pushing Too Hard After Axed MSG Gig 'Working Himself Into an Early Grave': Fears Jon Bon Jovi Is Pushing Too Hard After Axed MSG Gig

That history matters because the latest announcement is not simply a tour cancellation. Adams is trying to maintain a career after years of controversy while also saying that his health and finances have deteriorated.

His audience has not disappeared, but the industry infrastructure that once surrounded his career is considerably less secure.

Online reaction has reflected that tension. Discussions among fans have included expressions of concern alongside debate about the broader circumstances surrounding his career and financial problems.

Adams has continued to promise new music, and his promoter said he was working to finish a new album trilogy. But ticket refunds, deleted posts and the sale of treasured equipment point to immediate problems rather than distant plans.

The precise health issue behind the cancellation has not been publicly established, the European tour is cancelled, and the musician is now selling pieces of the equipment that helped sustain his career.

Whether that becomes a temporary setback or a more permanent break is still unclear. For the moment, Adams appears determined to continue recording even as financial and health problems force him to put touring on hold.