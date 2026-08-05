The wrestling world is mourning the loss of one of its most influential figures after WWE confirmed that Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr has died at the age of 85.

The announcement has prompted fans to search for details surrounding Dory Funk Jr's cause of death, but WWE's official statement stopped short of explaining how the legendary wrestler died.

As tributes continue to pour in, Funk is being remembered not only for his remarkable in-ring career but also for helping shape generations of future wrestling stars.

What WWE Has Revealed About Cause of Death

WWE announced the death of Dory Funk Jr in an official tribute, describing him as a WWE Hall of Famer and an influential wrestling trainer whose impact extended far beyond his own career.

Despite widespread online interest in Dory Funk Jr's cause of death, the company did not disclose how he died. At the time of writing, no family member or official representative had publicly confirmed the cause of death.

WWE instead focused its statement on Funk's lifelong contributions to professional wrestling, extending condolences to his family, friends and fans.

Until further information is released by official sources, the cause of Dory Funk Jr's death remains undisclosed.

Dory Funk Jr Built One of Wrestling's Greatest Careers

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Born into the famous Funk wrestling family, Dory Funk Jr developed his skills under the guidance of his father, Dory Funk Sr, who helped shape his early career.

During a 2007 interview with WWE, Funk reflected on his childhood, saying: 'As a kid, I used to dream I could do all the things my father could do. I wanted to be just like him.'

Alongside his younger brother, Terry Funk, he became one of professional wrestling's most respected competitors. His greatest individual achievement came during a four-year reign as NWA World Heavyweight Champion, one of the longest title reigns in the championship's history.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Dory Funk Jr wrestled across the United States and Japan while also serving as a promoter in both countries. His time in WWE included a memorable appearance at WrestleMania 2, where he teamed up with Terry Funk to defeat Tito Santana and Junkyard Dog.

How Dory Funk Jr Helped Train Future WWE Champions

Although his accomplishments inside the ring secured his place in wrestling history, many fans believe Dory Funk Jr's greatest legacy came through his work as a trainer.

Following his full-time wrestling career, he founded the Funking Conservatory, a wrestling school that became a launching pad for numerous future stars. Operating the school alongside his wife, Marti, whom he married in 1989, Funk helped develop talent that went on to define WWE's Attitude Era and the years that followed.

Among the wrestlers who trained under him were Kurt Angle, Edge, Christian, The Hardy Boyz, Mark Henry and Mickie James.

His influence reached far beyond championship victories, with many of wrestling's biggest names benefiting from his experience and technical expertise.

Hall of Famer Remembered Across the Wrestling World

Dory Funk Jr's contributions were formally recognised in 2009 when he and Terry Funk were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by their longtime friend Dusty Rhodes.

WWE's announcement highlighted both his achievements as a competitor and his commitment to developing future generations of wrestlers through coaching and mentorship.

As fans continue searching for information about Dory Funk Jr's cause of death, the official focus remains on celebrating the extraordinary career of a man whose influence stretched across more than half a century of professional wrestling.

While the cause of his death has not been made public, his place among the sport's most respected champions and trainers is firmly established.