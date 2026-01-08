Former NFL offensive tackle Matt Kalil was back in headlines this week after comments made by his ex-wife, influencer Haley Baylee, went viral online. The remarks, shared during a November 2025 Twitch stream, included intimate claims about the former couple's marriage and divorce, which was finalised in 2022. One statement, referring to Kalil's manhood size as 'the biggest factor' in the breakdown of their marriage, quickly circulated across platforms.

The surge in attention led to searches, commentary, and speculation about Kalil's private life. Reports soon followed that Kalil had removed photos from his social media accounts during the period of intense scrutiny.

Claims Of Deleted Instagram Photos

Matt Kalil may have allegedly deleted his social media photos as public interest escalated, in an effort to protect his privacy amid what his legal team later referred to as 'invasive commentary'. Kalil has not publicly addressed the deletion himself, but the timing aligned closely with the viral spread of his ex-wife's remarks.

The attention extended beyond Kalil himself. Members of his family, including his current wife, Keilani Asmus, were also drawn into the online response. Fans, netizens, and onlookers alike were bombarding comments and search engines, trying to find leads and photographs.

Following the viral clips, Matt Kalil filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, accusing her of invasion of privacy and unjust enrichment. In court filings, it is stated that her comments caused 'severe emotional distress, humiliation, reputational damage and mental anguish'. The lawsuit further claimed that the remarks subjected him and his family to 'widespread ridicule and unwanted attention'.

Kalil is seeking damages exceeding £55,500 (approximately $75,000). The filing also noted that he had since remarried and was attempting to maintain a private life away from public commentary.

Lawyer Responds To Public Claims

Kalil's attorney, Ryan Saba, addressed the situation in a statement to Page Six. 'Hayley Kalil disclosed private and intimate details about Matt Kalil that were of no legitimate public concern and subjected Matt Kalil and his family to widespread ridicule and unwanted attention,' Saba said. He added that the statements appeared to be made 'in an apparent quest to seek fortune and fame'.

The lawyer further described the comments as 'extreme, outrageous, beyond all possible bounds of decency', stating they had caused substantial harm to Kalil, his family, and his business interests.

As mentioned above, the lawsuit also detailed the effect of the controversy on Kalil's wife, Keilani Asmus. Court documents included screenshots of messages she reportedly received on social media following the viral comments. Some of the messages were described as 'disturbing' and included invasive questions about her relationship with Kalil.

These messages were cited as evidence of the impact of the remarks beyond the former couple. Kalil's legal filing framed the situation as one that had escalated beyond personal dispute into public harassment.

Haley Kalil's Legal Response

Haley Kalil's legal team has rejected the claims and announced plans to challenge the lawsuit. In a statement released on 7 January 2026, her attorney Matthew Bialick said the case was 'legally unsupported' and would be moved to dismiss. He argued that the claims sought to impose liability on a woman for speaking about a past relationship.

'That raises serious First Amendment concerns, especially in a case involving two public figures,' Bialick said. Her representative has maintained that Kalil's claims attempt to expand existing law in a damaging way.