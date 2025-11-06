KEY POINTS Who is Matt Kalil and where is he now?

Ex Haley Baylee opens up about her marriage on Twitch

Influencer and model Haley Baylee, formerly known as Haley Kalil, has made a startling revelation about her marriage to former NFL star Matt Kalil. During a candid Twitch livestream with popular streamer Marlon, the 33-year-old model claimed that the 'biggest factor' behind their 2022 divorce was her ex-husband's 'size'.

Former NFL offensive tackle Matt Kalil, 36, is back in the spotlight — but not for his time on the field. The former Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers player, who earned a Pro Bowl selection during his debut season in 2012, has become the subject of viral attention following shocking revelations from his ex-wife, former Miss USA 2014 candidate and model, Haley Baylee.

Who is Matt Kalil?

Kalil played college football for the University of Southern California (USC), where he was recognised as one of the nation's top offensive linemen before being drafted fourth overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2012 NFL Draft. He later signed a five-year, $55 million contract (approximately £42 million) with the Carolina Panthers in 2017, where he played alongside his brother, Ryan Kalil, before retiring after injuries sidelined his final seasons.

Kalil and Baylee met shortly after he was drafted by the Vikings. The two married in 2015 in a lavish Hawaiian ceremony. Their relationship, once seen as a picture-perfect sports-romance story, later unravelled behind closed doors.

Baylee, who rose to fame through Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and later on social media, claimed during a Twitch stream that their 2022 divorce stemmed from Kalil's unusual anatomy — describing his penis size as 'like two Coke cans' and 'the biggest factor' in their split.

Haley Baylee Opens Up About Her Marriage on Twitch

Haley Baylee reveals that she DIVORCED her NFL husband Matt Kalil because of intimacy issues their whole marriage 😬💀

'We were trying to do the damn thing and putting in work in our marriage,' Baylee said during the stream, adding that despite therapy, doctor visits, and even researching medical solutions, nothing helped their physical incompatibility. 'Deadass ... for our whole marriage, deadass. But I was going to try it all,' she said. 'We tried it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying ... looked up lipo-type s–t ... That's why it's kinda funny. It's like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself.'

The clip quickly went viral, sparking social media debate over whether the influencer had gone too far by discussing such an intimate detail publicly. Many fans defended her candour, while others accused her of oversharing for attention.

Baylee Says 'Size' Played a Role in Their Divorce

Baylee continued to elaborate, saying that while she still has 'love' for her 'homie', her ex-husband's size was 'like .01 percent of the population' — an issue that reportedly made intimacy 'impossible unless you're going to be in tears'.

The couple, who married in 2015 after dating for several years, reportedly tried multiple ways to make their marriage work before Baylee filed for divorce in May 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.

Baylee has since reinvented herself under her social media moniker, building a significant following for her lifestyle and comedic content. The model is also known for her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, where she previously walked the runway and appeared in campaigns celebrating body confidence and women's empowerment.

Where is Matt Kalil Now?

Kalil has moved on from the split. In April 2024, the retired NFL offensive tackle married model Keilani Asmus, and the couple welcomed a son later that year.

The former athlete has not publicly commented on Baylee's recent claims. Page Six reported that the outlet had reached out for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

As Baylee's remarks continue to make headlines, discussions about public oversharing and respect for ex-partners have reignited online. Some social media users argue that Baylee's honesty should be applauded for normalising open conversations about compatibility, while others view the revelation as an unnecessary airing of private matters.

Terrible decision to discuss in public. Sounds like he’s better off without her. — Gianluca Rizza (@gianlucarizza) November 5, 2025

Darn that's a huge breach of trust. Disrespectful. U were married to that person. Some things are private. I guess influencers don't know the difference btwn private and public, their private lives are for public consumption. I feel for ppl in their lives, swept up w the current. — LigeiaMare (@Narcomancer20) November 5, 2025

Whether her Twitch confession was a tongue-in-cheek joke or a moment of brutal honesty, it has undoubtedly added another chapter to one of celebrity culture's most eyebrow-raising post-divorce revelations.