Social media erupted this week after Rockstar Games shared a subtle hint on their Discord server, fuelling intense speculation. Fans are now convinced the teaser signals the imminent release of the highly anticipated second trailer for GTA 6.

Gamers have been eagerly awaiting a new glimpse of the GTA 6 trailer 2 since the studio unveiled its first in December 2023. However, more than a year has passed without any further footage or updates—until now.

Discord Clues And Fan Frenzy

Though the Grand Theft Auto 6 marketing campaign is likely to kick off soon, GTA fans constantly express their strong desire for the fresh installment. A notable example occurred on 12th March.

Rockstar Games posted about their official Discord server, and it didn't take long for Grand Theft Auto 6 followers to chime in. A fan, @GTASixInfo, made it known that they wanted to see the second trailer. 'Trailer 2 lil bro, let's go,' X user GTA 6 info wrote.

Another member of the Grand Theft Auto community, @XxiKGixX, also replied to Rockstar Games' message, stating that people weren't interested in their Discord server but were focused on Grand Theft Auto 6. 'No one cares; we just want GTA 6 ffs,' the X user wrote.

The buzz even caught the attention of Discord's official X account, which playfully joined the online trend of listing unexpected things that happened 'first.' They posted, 'We got an official Rockstar server before GTA 6.'

The internet lit up as other users responded with their own witty responses to Rockstar Games' Discord update. These reactions show that players are really pushing Rockstar for further details on the coming Grand Theft Auto.

Beyond the trailer hype, another key point of discussion among fans is the GTA 6 release date, which has led to a flurry of speculation.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date Mystery

Amidst the clamour for more information, the most pressing question on everyone's mind is: when will Rockstar Games release GTA 6 trailer 2? This has sparked a surge of release date rumours specifically for the next trailer.

In December 2023, Rockstar unveiled the first GTA 6 trailer, explicitly marking it as 'trailer 1.' This immediately set fans abuzz with anticipation for 'trailer 2.' That wait has now stretched into several months.

Given that the game's release is slated for fall 2025, many believe Rockstar will release the second trailer in the immediate future. Word from a recent unconfirmed leak indicates that Grand Theft Auto 6's promotional push could start any day. The leaked song list has fueled the fire, further exciting the community.

The Leaked Soundtrack And Marketing Buzz

Even though many in the community dismissed it as a hoax, the alleged song list is still drawing attention. Here are some of the tracks reportedly included in the next Grand Theft Auto game, according to the supposed leak:

OMW 2 – NAV

Limitless – Central Cee

Dark Thoughts – Lil Tecca

fukumean – Gunna

She Will – Lil Wayne and Drake

NISSAN ALTIMA – Doechii

Just Wanna Rock – Lil Uzi Vert

São Paulo – The Weeknd Ft. Anita

No Sweat – Key Glock

PLUTOSKI – Future

FTCU – Nicki Minaj

Cry For Me – The Weeknd

Pound Town – Sexyy Red

redrum – 21 Savage

Blick Sum – Latto

Viking – SahBabii

GTA – Future & Metro Boomin

Since Rockstar chose Tom Petty's 'Love Is A Long Road' for its first trailer, it's reasonable for players to anticipate another catchy or even more impressive song for the upcoming clip.

Whether it's a genuine leak or clever speculation, one thing is sure: the anticipation for GTA 6 trailer 2 is reaching a fever pitch. Now, all that's left is to wait and see what Rockstar reveals next.