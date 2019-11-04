Do extra-terrestrial beings exist? Are aliens walking on the earth's surface? Mysterious sightings have often boggled human minds with such questions wondering about the existence of alien life. Researchers and enthusiasts are constantly on a lookout for evidence. Meanwhile, one such incident in North Texas left residents frenzied over the possibility of the arrival of aliens.

According to a report, the weather radars over Texas released unusual pictures of rings or crop circles. WFAA, an ABC affiliated television channel serving Dallas–Fort Worth, reported the occurrence of circles that left people worried about an alien invasion in North Texas because of what the radar looked like on Saturday night. Green circles appeared between 8 to 10 pm and many people noticed it.

The television station was flooded with messages, speculations and questions regarding the green circles on the radar above towns like Waco, Austin and San Antonio. There were questions about the rain circles, approaching apocalypse, or aliens on Earth.

During the segment that ran on Sunday morning, WFAA meteorologist addressed the questions that were asked on Twitter and explained the phenomenon.

As per the meteorologist Kyle Roberts, what caused these circles was a phenomenon called superrefraction and not an alien invasion. This phenomenon occurs when the radar beam moves closer to the ground. It is usually caused by cool, calm and dry conditions, which was exactly how the weather was in Dallas on Saturday night.

And Roberts explained that when superrefraction happens "it is more likely to hit the objects closer to the ground such as birds, dust, bugs, and bees."

"And when this happens, we just call it ground clutter," he explained during the segment.

Aliens? The apocalypse? Strange rain circles?



NOPE!



This is why the radar looked the way it did last night -> https://t.co/YTuZKhIw2Z — Kyle Roberts (@KyleWeather) November 3, 2019

So, the radar was bent closer to the ground and it was hitting things on Earth's surface, being represented by green circles what the viewers misinterpreted as alien's arrival or apocalypse.

Meanwhile, he explained, in normal conditions, radar is at normal refraction during which "radar beam travels away from the radar site." And at this time, it hits things like rain and hail, which is why everything looks normal.

In the end, he assured viewers that apocalypse isn't happening and neither our planet is approaching its doom. However, he guarantees, the occurrence of superrefraction will increase during the fall.