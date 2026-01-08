Employees of Sean 'Diddy' Combs have raised their concerns over unpaid salaries while he serves a 50‑month federal prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Staffers reveal that although Diddy's fortune is managed by the business firm Tri Star Sports & Entertainment, they have faced delays in receiving payment for completed work, with one staffer reportedly quitting over the issue.

Diddy, who earned millions through his music label, lifestyle brands, and investments, remains in contact with family and associates, but employees claim access to funds is tightly controlled.

Diddy Not Paying Employees While in Prison?

Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that some attorneys handling Diddy's civil lawsuits have gone unpaid, along with other staffers at his companies. One employee reportedly resigned due to frustration over delayed payments.

Diddy's representative, Juda Engelmayer, insisted that everyone is being paid, explaining that 'Sean Combs controls his own finances. Everyone gets paid for their work once it's completed and confirmed, after routine review'. This suggests that while payments are processed, staffers feel the timing is inconsistent or too slow, especially given their employer's multimillionaire status.

Diddy's family members are also affected, as access to his funds is limited and must be approved by Tri Star. For example, when the family wanted to cover a dinner in New York City the night before his sentencing, Tri Star initially rejected the payment request and later reimbursed whoever paid out of pocket.

The Alleged Unpaid Employees in Diddy's Companies

The impacted staffers include administrative personnel, legal counsel handling civil matters, and employees involved in Diddy's music labels, lifestyle brands, and media ventures, such as Revolt TV.

Many of these roles are highly specialised, with salaries tied directly to project completion or invoice approval. However, they noted that payment delays can disrupt not only personal finances but also ongoing work on media projects.

Online reactions expressed disbelief that anyone would continue working under these conditions, with one user commenting, 'Still choosing to be employed by that man is INSANE'. Sentenced for two Mann Act violations, Diddy faced lawsuits by ex-partner, Cassie Ventura, and others for sexual assault in several of his 'freak-off' parties.

still choosing to be employed by that man is INSANE https://t.co/8XbZj2X8kz — spicebae (@spicebae_) January 7, 2026

Others sympathised with the financial pressures his staffers face, while Diddy is still sitting on millions of dollars while incarcerated: 'Aye [everybody] got bills lol but if they not getting paid ain't no reason to work for him but just quitting cause of his situation is wild'.

While others argued that quitting the job might be an overreaction, some argued that he could easily pay staffers given his wealth, but he's choosing not to. He's a multimillionaire. He has generational wealth stashed. He can pay them. He's choosing not to'.

One user said, 'Money is money', indicating that employees should be entitled to on-time payment regardless of the employer's situation.

Diddy's History of Not Paying Employees

Diddy used to be one of the highest-paying musicians globally, on par with Jay X. In 2022, his wealth was at around £800 million ($1 billion), thanks to ventures in music, fashion, spirits and media. However, his financial standing has fallen sharply due to legal troubles and the loss of lucrative partnerships. By 2024, Fortune estimated his net worth closer to £320 million ($400 million).

In late 2025, Netflix released Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four‑part documentary series executive‑produced by his longtime rival 50 Cent.

The documentary includes private footage filmed just days before his 2024 arrest. Former associates suggested that the material may have ended up in 50 Cent's hands because Diddy allegedly never paid his own camera crew, meaning those freelancers were free to sell the footage to Netflix's producers.