Diddy Reportedly Tells Inmates Trump Will Pardon Him in 2026, Vows to ‘Repay Favours'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who has been serving a prison sentence since 2024, is reportedly telling fellow inmates that he expects US President Donald Trump to grant him a pardon in 2026.

According to reports, the music mogul has been discussing the possibility of receiving outside help to shorten his sentence. The discussions reportedly took place inside the new facility where he is currently being held, with fellow inmates said to have heard him speak confidently about his chances.

However, the White House has been refuting claims that Trump plans to issue a pardon to the rapper.

Diddy 'Confident' For a 2026 Pardon from Trump

Earlier this year, Trump told reporters in the White House that Diddy personally asked him for a pardon. The two are not strangers to each other, especially as the rapper has been spotted in Trump's early 2000s parties.

But now as a US President, the favour might be too much to consider as calls for Epstein files intensify. Diddy and Epstein are similar in a way that both are charged with counts of sex trafficking.

According to the National Desk, individuals currently held at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey have heard Diddy speaking about an expected pardon. Per unnamed sources, Diddy has suggested that the intervention would come in 2026, and that it would lead to his return to public life sooner than scheduled.

In addition to these claims, the same sources said Diddy intends to support inmates who have remained close to him. The reported remarks suggested that he would 'take care of them' after his release. This statement has been interpreted inside the facility as a promise of financial or personal assistance once he is free.

However, the claims stand in contrast to statements made by the White House several weeks earlier. When a similar rumour was circulated, officials described the report as untrue.

A White House spokesperson at the time stated that the suggestion of a pardon being considered was simply 'fake news'.

How Diddy Can Appeal for a Presidential Pardon from Trump

For a presidential pardon to happen, Diddy's team would need to submit a formal petition in the US Office of the Pardon Attorney.

The request would then be reviewed according to federal clemency guidelines, which consider the seriousness of the conviction, time served, public impact, and demonstrated rehabilitation.

Initially held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after his arrest in September 2024, his legal team later requested he be moved to Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institute in New Jersey. They argued that access to the prison's drug treatment rehab would be beneficial to him and the court agreed to the relocation.

The facility is known for less restrictive housing conditions compared to higher security prisons, although it remains under direct federal supervision. Later, it was revealed that Diddy have access to luxury meals and tech gadgets in the new prison.

Currently, there is no official confirmation that a pardon request has been filed, nor has there been any public comment from the rap mogul's legal team.

Diddy is currently scheduled to remain incarcerated until 8 May 2028.