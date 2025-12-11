As the fallout from Netflix's explosive docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning continues, a new allegation has emerged that cuts straight to the heart of how the private footage ended up in the hands of Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, and it has nothing to do with hacking or espionage.

Instead, a documentary worker claims the mogul may have failed to pay the people who filmed him. That alleged oversight, they say, opened the door for footage to reach one of Diddy's most vocal rivals, ultimately fuelling the bombshell documentary that has intensified scrutiny around the disgraced rapper.

Fans wondered how 50 Cent, a long-time rival of Diddy, got his hands on all the clips shown in the docuseries. A documentary worker reveals it's likely because he didn't pay his employees.

'Diddy probably didn't pay the camera crew for their work. It's common, especially with narcissist, and people who want to rip everyone off'.

Been thinking long and hard about how all that behind the scenes Diddy footage ended up in 50 Cents hands. As someone who has worked on documentaries, and sadly was employed by a narcissist, I think I figured it out.



Diddy probably didn’t pay the camera crew for their work. It’s… https://t.co/PWgjG0GtaC — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) December 10, 2025

Journalist and Columnist Omar Kelly explained that when payment did not go through, the film crew might have taken that footage and given it to 50 Cent, knowing he would be petty and turn it into something nice. 'The lesson here: Pay your production people on time, and well', Kelly said.

Diddy's Ex-Publicist Confirms 'Cheap Business'

Rob Shuter, Diddy's former publicist, revealed in his Naughty But Nice Substack that he 'could be that brilliant and at the same time that stupid to keep no records in a proper way'.

Diddy was allegedly very 'cheap' in his business practices, with the documentary as his weak point. For that reason, the rap mogul reportedly refused to sign contracts because he wasn't going to pay the videographer anyway.

And now his careless decisions about contracts have caused a major scandal in Combs' private life, as footage featured in the new Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning shows.

However, representatives of the imprisoned rapper tell another story. After the release of the docuseries, sources said to them that the footage Diddy had been working on for years was 'stolen' and given to 50 Cent without their knowledge.

'It is very unfair and unlawful for Netflix to take that work wrongly.

Netflix fought back, saying they obtained all the footage legally and have permission, which Shuter's informants back up.

'It came to us, we obtained the footage legally and have the necessary rights. We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker's identity confidential.'

Diddy still expected 'loyalty' from those around him, but Shuter thinks it's a mistake to think of it like that.

'When you are in jail, and suddenly someone offers the cameraman money for footage? That's not betrayal — that's a business opportunity.'

Diddy's Docuseries Footages

Diddy's legal team could be preparing a lawsuit against 50 Cent and Netflix, but that would also mean admitting to an illegal practice. There have been reports that Diddy might have secretly recorded privileged discussions without permission and included them in the footage he had been collecting, leading to questions about possible misconduct.

Making secret recordings of his discussions with his lawyer likely violated the attorney-client privilege. Legal experts now see that such allegations may make Diddy's legal troubles even more complicated as he faces more accusations while behind bars.

Producer 50 Cent, however, is not yet finished with his docuseries as he threatens to drop more 'uncut footage' on YouTube.

“He has a baby by a woman that was dating 2Pac.”



50 Cent reveals he still has more unreleased footage that wasn’t included in his Netflix Diddy documentary, and says he’s considering releasing it on YouTube.



(🎥 Sherri/YouTube)

pic.twitter.com/sl1dCpl0Y2 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 10, 2025

Secret Recordings Could Deepen Diddy's Troubles

The controversy has raised more profound legal questions. Reports suggest Combs may have secretly recorded privileged discussions with his lawyers, a move that could violate attorney–client confidentiality. Legal experts warn that, if confirmed, such conduct could deepen Combs' ongoing legal exposure and complicate any future lawsuit against Netflix or 50 Cent.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has publicly threatened to release additional 'uncut footage' on YouTube — signalling the feud is far from over.