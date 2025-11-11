Sean 'Diddy' Combs is reportedly showing little regard for prison rules at FCI Fort Dix, where he is serving a four-year, two-month sentence for prostitution-related offences.

Sources say the 56-year-old rap mogul behaves as if his pre-scandal status still holds sway, flouting regulations and allegedly smuggling contraband devices to manage his business empire from behind bars.

Despite receiving multiple warnings, Diddy is said to 'laugh it off', with insiders claiming he treats the federal facility like a luxury rehab.

Diddy Smugly Breaking Rules at Fort Dix

According to insiders cited by Yahoo Entertainment, Diddy has quickly made a mark at Fort Dix by ignoring several facility rules.

Allegations include drinking homemade alcohol, which his representatives have denied, and flaunting his influence among fellow inmates. One source described Diddy as maintaining the same 'arrogance — just with concrete walls'.

This reportedly has prompted concern among officials, who reportedly warned him multiple times about his conduct. Another insider claimed, 'He hasn't changed... Diddy still thinks he's in charge, even behind bars'.

Reports also indicate Diddy has allegedly smuggled unauthorised devices into the prison, giving him access to manage business matters outside permitted channels. The rapper is said to benefit from connections with either inmates or compromised staff, allowing him privileges not available to others.

'He knows how to work the system. He acts like it's a luxury rehab, not a federal facility', the insider said, suggesting Diddy uses his fame and money to maintain control and comfort even in confinement.

Prison officials are reported to have issued multiple warnings to Diddy, yet sources claim he largely dismisses them. 'He laughs it of... he's used to power, and power's hard to surrender', the insider said. Another added, 'He's not rehabilitating, he's reinvesting hustle from inside'.

The accounts reported that with smuggled devices and money to control Fort Dix, he gets to prioritise business and influence over personal reform and prison compliance with no remorse.

Earlier this year, Diddy's lawyers appealed to have him move to Fort Dix to pursue a rehab program and for his safety, over an alleged prison knife attack, which was reportedly 'exaggerated'.

Diddy 'Confident' About Trump Pardon

Diddy has also reportedly boasted to inmates about a potential pardon from US President Donald Trump, promising to support fellow prisoners when it happens. This may either come in financial or personal favours.

His legal team previously confirmed attempts to approach Trump regarding clemency, though no official decision has been made. Trump even confirmed that he had been contacted, but did not indicate whether he intended to grant it, but he will 'consider' it.

What makes the pardon 'more possible' is the rapper's pursuit of an appeal of his stance, which was recently fast-tracked by the US Circuit Court Judge Beth Robinson.

The appeal process will see Diddy's team submit an opening brief by 23 December 2025, followed by government and rebuttal filings, with oral arguments potentially in April 2026.

No White House representative has since provided further confirmation, except denying the possibility of a pardon for the rap mogul, leaving Diddy's 'shortened release' uncertain.