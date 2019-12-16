Sean 'Diddy' Combs's 50th birthday party was attended by several A-list celebrities, however, what became the talk of the town was the reunion of Beyoncé and Jay-Z with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Kanye West and Jay-Z might have put their differences aside for good, as they were pictured together at the star-studded night on Saturday. The rappers who had a fallout three years ago, even hung out together in the VIP section of the party at Diddy's home in Los Angeles, along with Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian, reports US Weekly.

"They greeted each other and seemed friendly and happy to see each other. The Carters and the Wests were all in a section behind Diddy and his family," a source claimed to US Weekly.

The infamous feud reportedly started after West's infamous 2009 VMAs stage invasion, which upstaged Jay's wife Beyoncé and also Taylor Swift. It happened after Taylor Swift was announced as a winner in the "Best Female Video" category for "You Belong With Me," which beat out Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)." However, just moments after Swift accepted the award, West stormed the stage and interrupted the singer's acceptance speech.

The 42-year-old took the microphone from Swift and announced to a shocked audience: "Yo Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'll let you finish, but Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time!" Beyoncé was also captured in the camera astonished and horrified at West's move. When the "Irreplaceable" singer later went on the stage to accept her award for "Video of the Year," she invited Swift onstage to continue her acceptance speech.

Though West posted an apology on his blog the next day, the feud wasn't resolved, as Jay Z and Beyoncé didn't attend West's wedding to the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star. That began a series of verbal attacks that the rappers, who were once as close as brothers, launched against each other.

However, in an appearance on David Letterman's Netflix show, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" in 2018, Jay-Z explained that the dramatic relationship between him and the "Gold Digger" rapper is because they're as close as family.

"That's my brother. We're beyond friends. Like literally, my little brother is Kanye. And like your little brother, things happen sometimes," the 50-year-old said.