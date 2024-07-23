With Taylor Swift's friendship bracelets becoming popular at the onset of her "The Eras Tour," luxury brands are quick to jump on the accessory's rising popularity by making their own luxury versions.

Fashion powerhouses like Dior and Cartier have joined the trend to release their take on luxury friendship bracelets–an indication of Swift's popularity seeping through the luxury industry.

How Much Do These Luxury Friendship Bracelets Cost?

According to various media reports, some of these luxury friendship bracelets costs hundreds, if not thousands of dollars. The Dior Bracelet set costs US$420, while other luxury versions include the Sydney Evan Bracelets (from US$530), Carolina Bucci Braided Gold Bracelets (from $1,050), and Beaded Bracelets With Gold (from $630). It is estimated that other higher-end luxury friendship bracelets may cost at least US$5,000.

Italian fine jewellery designer Carolina Bucci designed braid strands with 18k gold thread incorporated into the designs. Swift seems to approve of the upgrade; in January, the 34-year-old wore a Wove Made bracelet with white diamond "thread" and yellow gold beads. It has been reported that similar designs retail for US$6,000.

In another case, Roxanne Assoulin, whose eponymous jewellery brand makes personalised versions, stated that her Italian-made enamel and gold-plated beads sell between US$150 and US$500. "A friendship bracelet is a reminder that we are not alone," Assoulin said.

Other recorded luxury friendship bracelets that have the "Swift influence" include Éliou Bracelet (US$130), Roxanne Assoulin Custom "Off Duty" Bracelet (US$150), Wove Made Pink Sapphire Bracelet ($4,400) and Diamond Bracelet (US$5,680). Moreover, other ones include the Foundrae Heart Bracelet (US$4,500), the John Hardy Silver Bracelet (US$695) and the 14k Rose Gold Bracelet (US$1,995).

Luxury Brands Love Taylor Swift–Even If She Doesn't Love Them Back

While many luxury brands are creating Swift-inspired products, it is worth noting that Taylor Swift has never participated in fashion weeks or partnered with upscale brands, and her "authentic" style choices have drawn criticism from several fashion reviewers.

Despite that, critics also point out that Swift's overall style doesn't necessarily need any approval from other brands–and even argue that she is "bigger than fashion." According to culture writer Emily Kirkpatrick, Swift's carefully crafted personal image most likely includes her role as a fashion anti-hero.

"Swift's carefully crafted personal image most likely includes her role as a fashion anti-hero. Maybe it's a nod back to that, to say, 'I'm authentically myself'. But isn't that an act of branding in and of itself?" Kirkpatrick explained.

She added, "She can afford to wear all Gucci, [Taylor Swift] can afford the same level of customisation – yet she's not, which speaks to intentionality."

Understanding The Value of "Swiftie Economics"

As Taylor Swift's "The Era's Tour" continues its global tour until December this year, countless data back how her influence and concerts have helped generate estimated media value for brands and significant revenue for entire cities and states.

With an average Swiftie spending US$1,327.74 per concert, leading tourism figures in Illinois, including its governor J.B. Pritzker, declared that Swift's visit had contributed to the state breaking its record for hotel income following Swift's three concerts in Chicago in June 2023.

Meanwhile, the California Center for Jobs & the Economy estimated the tour in their state would result in a US$320 million increase for Los Angeles. Prior to Swift's performances in Denver, Colorado, and Cincinnati, Ohio, projections indicated that the Eras Tour was anticipated to generate US$92 million in local revenue in Cincinnati and US$140 million in GDP in Colorado.

Internationally, Swift's visit to Tokyo was anticipated to bring in US$228 million for the Japanese economy, of which US$162.7 million would go directly to the city that welcomed the singer. Meanwhile, the U.K.'s hotels at Edinburgh, Liverpool, and Cardiff were sold out in August 2023 for the 2024 U.K. leg of the tour.

Regarding media value, Swift's Gucci gown at the Golden Globes brought in US$3.9 million in media impact value (MIV), a proprietary formula that gauges impact and engagement. A more popular sample is when Swift wore Kristin Juszczyk's bespoke varsity jacket, worn for a casual visit to Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game; it brought in US$473,000 in MIV.

READ MORE

Scotland Relocates Homeless to England and More To Accommodate Swifties and $125M Economic Boost

Taylor Swift UK Tour 2024: This Side Hustle For Swifties Can Earn Up To $16,000

Taylor Swift's Must-Have Skort From Blogilates Is a Dream Come True for CEO Cassey Ho