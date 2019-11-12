Disney+, one of the most anticipated streaming services to date has just been launched. Here's what you need to know.
Availability: The streaming service is available in the US and the Netherlands to start with. It will be made available in the UK, Germany, Italy France and Spain in March next year.
Price: The price for the service is $6.99 per month or $69.99. The company is also offering a 7-day free trial. If users bundle ESPN+ and Hulu (non-ad-free version), it will cost them $12.99 per month.
Supporting devices: The service will be available on:
- Amazon Fire TV
- Fire OS devices
- Apple iOS devices
- Android/Chromecast devices
- Roku
- Xbox One
- PS4
- LG WebOS smart TVs
- Samsung smart TVs
Streaming capabilities: The service will offer capabilities such as Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio, which were offered by services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video long after launch. It will let people download videos on 10 devices. To use this service on Netflix, users have to pay extra. They will also be able to stream on four devices simultaneously.
Titles on offer: The service is offering 500 films and 7,500 episodes at launch. Disney owns Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic along with its own Disney content.
Star Wars is important since it is available in 4K Ultra HD.
Important titles are:
- Premium Disney content such as "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," "Beauty and the Beast," "Pinocchio," "Bambi," "The Lion King," "Cinderella" among others.
- Movies such as "Avengers Endgame," "Avatar" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
- All 30 seasons of "The Simpsons."
- Marvel movies such as "Captain America: Civil War," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2," "Doctor Strange," "Captain Marvel," "Iron man" and "Ant-Man."
- Kids' content such as "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" and "High School Musical."
- 400 hours of National Geographic Channel content.
- All 6 classic Star Wars movies will be available at launch while the full Skywalker series will be available by the end of 2020.
- 70s Marvel series such as "Spider-Man" and "X-Men."