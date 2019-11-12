Disney+, one of the most anticipated streaming services to date has just been launched. Here's what you need to know.

Availability: The streaming service is available in the US and the Netherlands to start with. It will be made available in the UK, Germany, Italy France and Spain in March next year.

Price: The price for the service is $6.99 per month or $69.99. The company is also offering a 7-day free trial. If users bundle ESPN+ and Hulu (non-ad-free version), it will cost them $12.99 per month.

Supporting devices: The service will be available on:

Amazon Fire TV

Fire OS devices

Apple iOS devices

Android/Chromecast devices

Roku

Xbox One

PS4

LG WebOS smart TVs

Samsung smart TVs

Streaming capabilities: The service will offer capabilities such as Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio, which were offered by services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video long after launch. It will let people download videos on 10 devices. To use this service on Netflix, users have to pay extra. They will also be able to stream on four devices simultaneously.

Titles on offer: The service is offering 500 films and 7,500 episodes at launch. Disney owns Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic along with its own Disney content.

Star Wars is important since it is available in 4K Ultra HD.

