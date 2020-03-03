Disney executives are thinking of bringing back Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in the 6th installment of "Pirates of the Caribbean" following the massive support from fans in his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

A source for We Got This Covered revealed that Disney Studios is looking to recast Depp, following the turn of events in his legal battle with Heard, and "the overwhelming support from the public in his favour." The insider claimed that this has "some of the Mouse House executives lobbying for his return behind the scenes" in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

Talks are happening among Disney executives about bringing back the 56-year-old former lead star following a series of revelations in his defamation case against the "Aquaman" actress regarding domestic abuse claims.

Fans may remember that Disney dropped Depp as Jack Sparrow, a role he portrayed since 2001, after Heard accused him of domestic violence. She provided photos of her bruised face as proof that he was allegedly physically violent during their marriage. Depp has since denied Heard's allegations.

However, leaked audio recordings of the former couple's conversations revealed that Heard was the violent one. She admitted to hitting Depp, and the tapes revealed that she became physically violent during their arguments.

Since the revelations, fans have rallied and asked Disney to bring Depp back as Jack Sparrow in the 6th "Pirates of the Caribbean." They also petitioned to have Heard dropped as Mera in "Aquaman 2," and as a spokesperson for 'L'Oreal.

If Depp does return to the franchise, then he would reportedly only be playing a supporting role opposite the female lead. Disney confirmed the 6th installment in October, and shared that "Chernobyl" writer Craig Mazin and Ted Elliot are on board to write the script.

Disney has yet to officially confirm the return of Depp as Jack Sparrow in the 6th "Pirates of the Caribbean" film. Fans have a reason to believe that this news is true, given how the source has been reliable in the past. The insider is the same person who leaked details about the "Aladdin" sequel before its official announcement and revealed that Disney is doing a "Bambi" live-action remake.