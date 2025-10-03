The Walt Disney Company is edging closer to naming a successor to Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, with Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, now widely seen as the frontrunner.

Iger's extended tenure ends in 2026, and with his departure imminent, speculation has turned the succession into one of the most closely scrutinised transitions in corporate America.

Having returned in late 2022 after the controversial exit of Bob Chapek, Iger has pledged to avoid a repeat of that misstep. According to Inside the Magic, Iger has been personally involved in vetting candidates, determined to ensure the next CEO is 'the absolute right person for the job.'

D'Amaro's Rise Through the Ranks

Josh D'Amaro, 54, has spent nearly three decades at Disney, rising through the ranks to oversee the company's most profitable division—Disney Experiences.

This includes theme parks, cruise lines, and consumer products, which collectively generated $8.12 billion (£6.03 billion) in profit during the first nine months of fiscal 2025, outperforming Disney's entertainment and sports segments combined.

D'Amaro's leadership has also been credited with steering Disney's $60 billion (£44.52 billion) investment strategy, which includes global park expansions, new cruise ships, and the company's first licensed resort in the Middle East.

He currently oversees Disney's $1.5 billion (£1.11 billion) stake in Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, further cementing his influence across both physical and digital experiences.

Insiders say D'Amaro's deep understanding of Disney's culture and brand values gives him a distinct edge over other contenders.

The Contenders: Walden, Bergman, and Pitaro

While D'Amaro leads the pack, other names remain in contention. Dana Walden, Co-Chair of Disney Entertainment, has earned praise for her role in steering Disney+ to profitability and delivering critically acclaimed series such as The Bear and Only Murders in the Building.

However, her involvement in the controversy surrounding the suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has reportedly unsettled some shareholders.

Alan Bergman, Walden's fellow Co-Chair, and ESPN Chairman James Pitaro are also on the shortlist, though both are now considered long shots. Industry observers describe the contest as a 'two-horse race' between D'Amaro and Walden, with the board expected to make a final decision in early 2026.

Iger's Reluctance to Endorse

Despite growing consensus around D'Amaro's candidacy, Bob Iger has been notably cautious in public. During a recent breakfast at Farmshop in Santa Monica, a colleague reportedly remarked that D'Amaro 'will do a great job when he's appointed CEO.' Iger, according to eyewitnesses, 'bristled' at the suggestion and insisted no decision had been made.

The moment underscored the sensitivity surrounding the succession process, especially given Iger's previous misstep in appointing Chapek. 'He's being extremely deliberate this time,' said one source close to the board. 'He wants to leave the company in the right hands.'

What's at Stake for Disney

The incoming CEO will inherit an entertainment empire facing both opportunity and risk. Disney must sustain profitability across theme parks and resorts while revitalising its streaming strategy and navigating political headwinds in Florida. The next leader will also be tasked with steering new investments and maintaining brand dominance in a competitive global market.

With Josh D'Amaro still the favourite, the outcome of this succession battle will determine Disney's direction for years to come. Until the board confirms its decision, the high-stakes contest to succeed Bob Iger remains unresolved.