Judge Anthony Kelly of the Federal Court of Australia has overturned the decision by the Australian Border Force to cancel the entry visa of tennis star Novak Djokovic, but documents from the court proceedings revealed a shocking truth. Based on details revealed in the 41-page affidavit submitted by the Djokovic camp, it became clear that he knew he was Covid-19 positive when he made several public appearances in Serbia last month, including one that exposed several unmasked children.

Despite being released from detention, the world is reeling at the revelation that the world number 1 made public appearances despite having full knowledge that he was infected with Covid-19. Djokovic based his application for a medical exemption to enter Australia without being vaccinated on a recent Covid-19 infection. He said that he received a positive test result at around 8:00 pm on December 16.

So, did Djokovic lie about the positive test on Dec. 16 or did he endanger children on purpose on Dec. 17? Which is it? https://t.co/5eVQ1D86HY — Dr. J (@entrq) January 10, 2022

However, he was photographed posing in close contact with young Serbian tennis players at the Novak Tennis centre on Dec. 17. Djokovic as well as the children were all unmasked, clearly putting everyone at risk of catching the virus.

Apart from that, Djokovic was again photographed two days after he supposedly tested positive in another public event where he took photos with fans while accepting a "Serbian Stamp."

The defending Australian Open champion did not return a negative RT-PCR test result until December 22, as stated in an affidavit in his medical exemption application.

According to Fox News Australia, Djokovic also showed an immigration officer the said evidence of a recent positive Covid-19 infection as he ws being questioned upon his arrival from Dubai on January 6.

"I gave these additional documents to him because I understood that the main reason why I was allowed to travel to Australia under a medical exemption was because I had been infected with Covid in the last 6 months," Djokovic wrote in his affidavit.

Djokovic claimed in the transcript that he does not understand why he was not being allowed in the country, despite being aware of the strict mandate against the entry of unvaccinated individuals. The saga is far from over, with Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews still able to make a final decision to remove the Serb from the country and ban him for three years.