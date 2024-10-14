A groundbreaking new documentary titled Colón ADN. Su verdadero origen, which aired on RTVE, has reignited debate over the origins of the famous European explorer Christopher Columbus. Released on Spain's National Day, the documentary presents controversial findings challenging long-held beliefs about Columbus' nationality and religion. According to new DNA evidence, Columbus may not have been the Italian Catholic that history has portrayed him to be. Instead, he was likely a Sephardic Jew from Western Europe who hid his ethnicity to escape persecution.

The Traditional Narrative of Christopher Columbus

For centuries, the accepted historical account has been that Christopher Columbus, known as Cristóbal Colón in Spanish, was born in Genoa, Italy, in 1451. The son of a weaver, Domenico Columbus, and Susana Fontanarossa, Columbus was believed to have come from a Catholic family. He rose to fame as the explorer credited with discovering the Americas under the Spanish Crown, but his ethnic and religious identity was rarely questioned.

The Origins Debate: Was Columbus Really Italian?

Over time, various scholars have questioned the accuracy of Columbus' supposed Italian origins. The Royal Academy of History in Spain has supported theories that place his birthplace in Portugal, Galicia, Castile, Catalonia, and Navarre. As The New York Post reported, other arguments have pointed to countries as far afield as Poland, Great Britain, Greece, and Scandinavia. Despite these theories, Columbus has long been presented as an Italian Catholic. That perception, however, is now being upended by the latest scientific findings.

DNA Findings: Columbus' True Origins Revealed

Forensic scientist José Antonio Lorente, a professor of legal medicine at the University of Granada, has been investigating Columbus' origins for over two decades. The investigation was launched after what were believed to be Columbus' remains were discovered. Using DNA from bones thought to belong to Columbus, his son Hernando and his brother Diego, Lorente conducted extensive genetic tests to uncover their ethnic background.

The results, as detailed in the RTVE documentary, suggest that Columbus was born in Valencia, a coastal city in eastern Spain, rather than Genoa. More significantly, the genetic markers found in Columbus' son's DNA indicate Jewish ancestry. Specifically, Hernando's Y chromosome and mitochondrial DNA carry traits consistent with Sephardic Jewish origins.

Lorente believes that Columbus likely concealed his Jewish identity due to the religious persecution of Jews at the time. In 1492, the same year Columbus set sail for the New World, Spain's monarchs issued the Alhambra Decree, which ordered the expulsion of all Jews from Spain. This historical context provides insight into why Columbus would have hidden his Sephardic Jewish background, a secret that has only now come to light through modern science.

A Long-Standing Theory Gains Ground

Lorente's findings lend credibility to a theory that has circulated for years, one championed by Francesc Albardaner, the former president of the Centre of Columbus Studies in Barcelona. Albardaner's research suggested that Columbus was from a Jewish family of silk weavers in Valencia. He argued that Columbus concealed his Jewish heritage to avoid the wrath of the Spanish Inquisition, which was mercilessly targeting Jews during that period.

The new DNA evidence appears to validate Albardaner's theory, providing a clearer picture of the famous explorer's origins and the lengths he went to to hide his identity.

Mixed Reactions to the Revelation

While the new findings have excited historians and researchers, reactions online have been mixed. Some users on Spanish social media and YouTube argue that applying modern concepts of nationality or ethnicity to historical figures is problematic. One commenter remarked, "Nationalism, as we know it today, is a recent phenomenon that emerged in the 18th century. Applying it to Columbus could be misleading."

Others have expressed interest in the findings, with one user stating, "The research is very serious. It has taken many years to prove that the bones in Seville are Columbus." Yet, the discovery has also sparked confusion, particularly among people from regions such as Catalonia, which is pushing for independence. "Was he not on our side?" one confused user asked, reflecting the complexity of Spain's political landscape.

Further Mysteries to Uncover

Although the DNA study has clarified Columbus' origins, it has also raised fresh questions. For example, while Hernando was confirmed to be Columbus' son, the study suggests that Diego, long believed to be his brother, may have been a more distant relative. This has led historians to reconsider why Columbus would refer to Diego as his brother in his writings. As of now, no official conclusions have been drawn regarding this familial relationship.