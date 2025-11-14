Justin Baldoni disclosed a set of striking text messages that detail a private encounter with Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.

According to the cryptic text messages, the meeting took place at Reynolds and Blake Lively's apartment in New York in January 2024. The encounter reportedly left Baldoni feeling ambushed and paralysed.

Baldoni sent a text message to fellow actor Rainn Wilson and said that Reynolds talked to him like a 5-year-old. The It Ends With Us actor also revealed that the confrontation left him emotionally paralysed.

'Ryan was talking to me like a five-year-old and scolding me. They essentially said that Jamey [Heath] and I are not who we claimed to be and that for us to have a podcast is unsafe because it makes people feel like we are safe,' Baldoni wrote (via People).

Baldoni also claimed that Reynolds read from a list of allegations, including descriptors like 'creepy' and 'abuse' that had been raised by Lively and others about his conduct during the film's production.

The actor added that the confrontation was triggered by Baldoni's request to a trainer about Lively's weight for a lifting scene, which the actress was not very happy about.

Lawsuit, Countersuit, and Mixed Claims

Revelation of Baldoni and Reynolds' meeting comes amid a highly publicised legal conflict. Months after the confrontation, Lively filed a lawsuit against her co-star, accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliation on the set of It Ends With Us.

Baldoni immediately denied the allegations, and he responded with a countersuit seeking $400 million in January 2025. Six months later, a judge dismissed Baldoni's lawsuit. However, Lively's case is set to go on trial in March 2026.

A Kiss That Launched A Thousand Ships

The back and forth between Baldoni and Lively is far from over. In fact, the actor's lawyers recently accused the actress of improvising an unscripted kiss in one of the deleted scenes from their movie.

Baldoni's lawyers released a one-minute clip showing the kiss in question and used it as part of their evidence against the actress.

In their filing, the actor's legal team claimed that Lively supervised the May 2023 shoot and was even the one who added the kiss in their script.

'Lively also complains that there was inappropriate and improvised kissing during the first period of filming, before the strike break. But in fact, the only two kissing scenes filmed during the initial filming period were both scenes that included kisses as written in the script. These kissing scenes were not improvised,' the complaint read.

Controversial Hug

Baldoni was also questioned about the controversial hugs that he used to give the cast and crew of It Ends With Us during a recent deposition.

Attorney Michael Gottlieb asked the actor how many hugs he gave his co-stars and staff members during the filming of his movie.

Baldoni said that he is uncertain about the exact number. But he would usually hug them when he arrived on the set and again before he left.

The judge revealed that Lively's makeup artist, Vivian Baker, told them that Baldoni's hugs made her uncomfortable. But Baldoni retaliated by saying that Baker was usually the one who hugged him first.