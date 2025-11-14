Olivia Nuzzi recently made startling claims about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in her new memoir, American Canto.

In her forthcoming book, the writer claimed that RFK Jr. professed his love for her and told her that he wanted her to have his child. This account, if proven to be true, sheds new light on what Nuzzi describes as a deeply emotional, mostly digital relationship.

How the Relationship Began

According to Nuzzi, her special connection with RFK Jr. began during a professional assignment. Two years ago, she interviewed Kennedy for a magazine profile while the latter was running for president.

Nuzzing claimed that after their first encounter, the conversations between the former and Kennedy became more personal. Shortly after, their professional relationship turned highly intimate, although it never became physical.

Alleged Messages: Love, Poetry & Parenthood

In American Canto, Nuzzi went into detail about her and Kennedy's affectionate exchanges.

Kennedy reportedly called Nuzzi 'Livvy,' wrote her poems, and made emotionally charged remarks at her. Nuzzi also claimed that Kennedy said 'I love you' first and even went as far as saying that he would take a bullet for her.

In the memoir, Nuzzi professed her love for Kennedy and wrote, 'I love him, I thought. Oh no. I love him so much.'

Other Claims In 'American Canto'

In her memoir, Nuzzi stressed that she and RFK Jr. grew too close to the point that she even watched him floss his teeth.

The writer also claimed that they talked about psychedelics and drugs such as Adderall.

'Kennedy told her that he still uses psychedelics, and even smoked dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, a powerful drug on which people are known to have what feel like near-death experiences. She told him she 'liked uppers. I told him that I took Adderall,' she wrote (via The Daily Beast).

Professional Fallout: Conflict of Interest Concerns

After the revelations came to light, New York Magazine placed Nuzzi on leave, citing a violation of disclosure policies. The writer's editor noted that if the magazine knew about her affair with Kennedy, she would not have been allowed to cover his campaign.

A subsequent internal review found no bias or factual errors in Nuzzi's reporting, but the magazine also initiated a third-party investigation into the matter.

Personal Repercussions

The controversy surrounding Nuzzi has greatly impacted her personal life. According to reports, her former fiancé suggested that the reason for their split had to do with Nuzzi's romantic links to Kennedy.

However, Nuzzi alleged that the relationship ended because of her former fiancé's questionable behaviour, which included manipulating the public's perception of her.

Kennedy's Response

Kennedy's team has vehemently denied Nuzzi's allegations. A spokesperson for RFK Jr. also stressed the fact that he has only met Nuzzi once.

'Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece,' the spokesperson said (via Newsweek).

RFK Jr's Ex Cheryl Hines Releases New Memoir

Nuzzi isn't the only woman linked to RFK Jr. who has a memoir under their belt. His ex-wife, Cheryl Hines, just dropped hers, and it is called Unscripted.

Hines recalled the time when Kennedy called her and warned her about a breaking story that was about to go public.

The story involved a political journalist whose relationship with Kennedy turned deeply personal.