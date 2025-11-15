Social media personality Jack Doherty, known for his bold stunts and prank videos, has been arrested in Florida on multiple charges. The 22-year-old influencer was taken into custody in Miami-Dade County on Saturday, 15 November 15.

According to booking records (via People), Doherty was charged with three charges: possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine), possession of 20 grams or less of cannabis, and resisting arrest.

Doherty's bond was set at $3,500, and reports confirmed that he has since paid the amount.

These developments follow his massive social media presence. Doherty boasts over 28 million combined followers on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

The Incident

According to public records, Doherty was arrested at 8:48 a.m. on Saturday. Before the incident, the influencer was active online. In fact, he just shared a post on his Instagram Story hours before the arrest.

The post showed Doherty partying on a yacht with his friends and linking to livestreams on the app called Parti.

Implications and Reactions

For a high-visibility creator, this arrest presents significant implications. First, there's the legal process ahead: controlled substance charges and resisting arrest can carry serious consequences depending on how the case unfolds.

There are also social media implications: with such a massive follower base, public perception and brand partnerships could be affected.

Given Doherty's notoriety for stunts and pranks, followers and critics alike may view this arrest differently. Some may see it as a cautionary tale of the pressures and pitfalls of influencer culture, while brands may reevaluate their risk tolerance when partnering with creators involved in legal issues.

What Comes Next

As of writing, Doherty has not released an official statement following his arrest.

But the next steps will likely involve legal proceedings where the specific circumstances of the charges, including the amount of substances involved and the resisting arrest allegation will be scrutinised.

Crashed my McLaren… glad we’re both ok🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rn3u961Rqp — Jack Doherty (@dohertyjackk) October 5, 2024

Other Controversial Incidents

Doherty's recent arrest may not come as a shock to his fans. After all, in October 2024, Doherty also made headlines after he crashed his $185,000 McLaren sports car during a live stream.

According to NBC News, Doherty was seen looking at his phone while speeding on a wet highway just seconds before the crash.

Doherty was rescued shortly after the incident. And he shared a video of the influencer asking one of the rescuers to take his camera and film his rescue.

Following the incident, Doherty was banned from the streaming platform Kick. A spokesperson for Kick said that they do not condone illegal activities. As such, they decided to act quickly after learning about Doherty's on-road behaviour.

Kick's community guidelines state that the safety and security of the users and those around them should always be prioritised.