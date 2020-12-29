It has become a tradition to name a hometown museum or library after a president of the United States once he leaves the oval office. However, the current outgoing POTUS, Donald Trump, has bigger plans in his mind.

According to a report in the Daily Beast, Donald J. Trump wants an airport to be named after him once he leaves the White House, and has made inquiries about it. Sources have claimed to the outlet that the 74-year-old has asked about the necessary "paperwork" that will be required for the move.

The 45th US President has also made it clear that he would only want his name on an airport that is in good shape. He also reportedly mentioned his wish of having an aircraft carrier commissioned and named after him.

Judd Deere, deputy White House press secretary, refused to confirm whether these conversations had taken place. He told the Miami Herald that "we don't comment on private conversations."

Meanwhile, some Republican Party officials have speculated that Florida, where Trump has his official residence Mar-a-Lago, might serve as a potential location for either a Trump-named airport or presidential library. Christian Ziegler, the vice-chairman of Florida's GOP has floated the possibility of having Palm Beach International Airport renamed to Trump International Airport.

"It would be the South Florida gateway for the former president's adoring fans," Ziegler told The Sunday Sentinel. He also recommended that Trump can build a presidential library near his Palm Beach home.

However, a spokesperson for Palm Beach International Airport told the outlet that they have not been getting any inquiries about renaming the airport after the president.

The naming of airports after former presidents is not a first but has happened only on rare occasions. Virginia has a Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport while New York has the famous John F. Kennedy International airport. One of the most recently named airports is the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Daily Beast report also suggests that Trump is working out all the plans for his life after the presidency, despite publicly continuing to contest the results of an election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. However, he has not officially confirmed any of his plans, including the location where he and his family might settle after leaving Washington, D.C.