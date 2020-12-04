United States President Donald Trump will likely be moving to his Mar-a-Lago Club house in Palm Beach, Florida, once he leaves the White House on January 20. Last year, the Trumps had filed to change their official residence to the Palm Beach Club which had been owned by the president for more than 20 years.

People magazine has reported that the staff at Mar-a-Lago have been making preparations for the same, including renovating Trump's 2,000 square foot residence at the club.

The fact that the work to spruce up Trump's living quarters is underway highlights that Donald Trump is preparing for a life post-presidency even though he continues to make allegations of voter fraud in the presidential elections. The construction work was first reported by ABC News.

Read more Ivanka Trump deposed in lawsuit alleging misuse of funds at Donald Trump's inauguration

"Donald's apartment, which once belonged to Mar-a-Lago estate creator Marjorie Merriweather Post, will be expanded and spruced up," People quoted a source close to the president.

"They are definitely renovating his apartment within the Mar-a-Lago Club to make it larger, more modern and comfortable for his use," the insider added.

People around Trump also said that the family is expected to divide their time between other properties while spending more time in Palm Beach. A Mar-a-Lago Club member told People, "He wouldn't want to be in Palm Beach in the dead of summer, but he doesn't have to be so it can work out well. He loves Palm Beach and his friends here. And his golf club is minutes away in West Palm Beach."

The club apartment for Mrs. Trump's parents is also being renovated while the president and the first lady's 14-year-old son, Barron Trump, is also expected to attend school in Florida.

"Melania is checking out a good Florida school for Barron," another source close to the family told the outlet.

Earlier, Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen said that the president will likely flee to Mar-a-Lago at Christmas and will not return for Joe Biden's inauguration. "I would not be shocked if there is no concession speech at all. My theory is that at Christmas time he goes to Mar-a-Lago. I think he will stay there through the inauguration. I would not be shocked if he will not show up to the inauguration either," Cohen had told MSNBC.