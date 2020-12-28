While Americans continue to suffer due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic recession it has caused, US President Donald Trump has a completely different concern in his mind. The POTUS recently took to Twitter to lash out at fashion and lifestyle magazines for not featuring his wife, Melania Trump, on their covers during her four years as the first lady of the United States.

Retweeting a Breitbart post that highlighted the First Lady's minimal coverage in the fashion press, Donald Trump referred to her as "the greatest (FLOTUS) of all time," and censured the fashion press as "fake news." For the unversed, Melania's fashion choices have often been seen as making a certain kind of political statement, so much so that the White House had to come forward on several occasions to issue a clarification.

"The elitist snobs in the fashion press have kept the most elegant First Lady in American history off the covers of their magazines for 4 consecutive years," read the Breitbart post retweeted by the outgoing President.

The greatest of all time. Fake News! https://t.co/jiWjLrynQW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2020

Naturally, the POTUS's tweet did not go down well with several social media users who were quick to criticise him for being insensitive. A Twitter user wrote, "If you were wondering whether Donald Trump is focused today on the 18,500 Americans who've died in the last week of COVID-19, nope his big issue is how many fashion magazines his wife has been featured in."

'Fake Melania ' theory trends again after first lady holds Donald Trump's hands Read more

Another user commented: "Great to see your priorities," while listing out some major issues for the US administration including "terrorism in Nashville, 320,000 deaths in coronavirus pandemic and Russian cyberattack" among others.

Others pointed out that the boots worn by Melania Trump which were the centre of the Breitbart article cost in excess of $2,000 — the amount the president wants for individual stimulus checks under the coronavirus relief bill. The current amount for the individual stimulus checks is $600.

Melania Trump, a former model, has featured in several magazines including Vogue prior to her marriage to Donald Trump. However, she remained absent from the covers during her four years in the White House. On the other hand, her predecessor Michelle Obama appeared on 12 magazine covers in her two terms as the First Lady.