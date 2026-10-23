President Donald Trump has sparked fresh waves of digital ridicule after video footage capturing an unusual facial expression and shiny complexion during a campaign stop in Iowa triggered viral comparisons to a 'greasy turkey'.

The 80-year-old commander-in-chief was addressing supporters inside an aircraft hangar at Sioux Gateway Airport on Thursday, 22 October 2026, rallying Republican voters ahead of the pivotal 3 November midterm elections.

The unscripted moment gained rapid traction across social media platform X on Friday after political commentator Aaron Rupar circulated a close-up clip of the president grimacing, prompting viewers to mock his glossy skin tone and compare his features to an inflatable doll.

Rupar wrote, 'Trump makes a bizarre face.' That description reflected his interpretation of the moment, not an established explanation for Trump's expression.

Trump was campaigning at Sioux Gateway Airport to support Republican candidates ahead of the 3 November midterm elections. Among them was US Rep. Ashley Hinson, the Republican nominee seeking Iowa's Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Joni Ernst. The visit was intended to encourage Republican turnout in a competitive race.

Trump makes a bizarre face pic.twitter.com/4re18XcHQx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2026

Donald Trump's Facial Expression Draws a 'Greasy Turkey' Comparison

The clip prompted remarks about the president's face, particularly the way his complexion appeared on camera. In reactions reproduced by The Mirror, one commenter questioned why his skin looked shiny, while another compared him to an inflatable doll.

A more pointed reaction described Trump's face as resembling a 'greasy turkey.' The comparison focused on his appearance rather than anything he had said to the rally audience.

Other commenters went beyond joking about the image. Some expressed unease, asking what might explain Trump's appearance in the short recording. Neither those questions nor the insults accompanying them offer evidence of a physical change or a medical problem.

Not everyone saw anything remarkable in the footage. One person reportedly dismissed the episode as something that 'wasn't news'. Another suggested the expression was simply Trump's 'listening face.'

The exchange has an important limitation. A few seconds of footage can show an expression, but cannot establish what prompted it. The viral moment does not confirm what Trump was looking at.

What Donald Trump's Rally Clip Can and Cannot Establish

Much of the discussion concerned the apparent shine of the president's complexion. Yet the cited material offers no reliable explanation for that appearance, and it provides no basis to conclude that his skin has changed over time.

Lighting and camera settings can influence how someone appears on video. Whether either factor mattered here has not been established. It would be equally unsupported to infer an illness from the clip.

Donald Trump Campaigns for Ashley Hinson Before the Midterms

Beyond the social media reaction, Trump's Iowa appearance had an immediate political purpose. Hinson faces Democratic state Rep. Josh Turek in an election that could affect control of the US Senate. Both candidates have sought to appeal beyond their most reliable supporters.

During the rally, Trump pressed Republicans to vote as though he were personally standing for election. 'I'm asking you to pretend that I'm running,' he told supporters, the Associated Press reported.

Hinson has emphasised her alliance with Trump while also saying she would challenge him when his policies conflict with Iowa's interests. She has questioned aspects of his approach to the Iran war and economic decisions affecting the state.

Turek, meanwhile, has criticised the effects of Trump's tariffs and foreign policy on Iowa households, while indicating he could cooperate with the president on immigration. Their contest gives the Sioux City campaign stop greater significance than the brief clip suggests.

The rally was therefore about more than the online-highlighted exchange. Trump was seeking Republican support ahead of Election Day. Candidates such as Hinson could prove important to the party's hopes of retaining its congressional majorities.