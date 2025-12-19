House Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released a fresh batch of previously unseen photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate, offering new insight into the late financier's social circle ahead of a wider government disclosure of the Epstein files.

The 68 undated images, made public on Thursday, form part of the committee's ongoing investigation into Epstein and his alleged abuse, and were obtained from materials turned over to Congress as part of that probe.

The newly released photos show Epstein in various private and social settings, alongside a number of high-profile individuals, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, filmmaker Woody Allen, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, philosopher Noam Chomsky and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Other images feature New York Times columnist David Brooks at a 2011 dinner, which the newspaper later clarified was a single, widely attended event. Several photographs show Epstein standing with unidentified women, while additional materials include images of passports, visas, architectural plans and a prescription bottle. None of the images depict criminal activity by Epstein's associates.

The release also includes a screenshot of text messages from an unidentified sender referencing the provision of women and financial arrangements, adding to the scrutiny surrounding Epstein's activities.

The photos come as the US government prepares to publish its full Epstein files by Friday, as required under federal law. While the documents are expected to name further associates, many individuals linked to Epstein have never been accused of wrongdoing, a distinction lawmakers and officials have continued to stress.