Donald Trump is facing widespread criticism after new plaques containing disparaging descriptions of former US presidents were installed beneath their portraits at the White House. The additions form part of what the administration has described as a revamped presidential display, but critics argue the move undermines the dignity traditionally associated with the office and the building itself.

The plaques, several of which are reported to have been written or approved by Trump, offer blunt and highly partisan characterisations of his predecessors. One plaque beneath the portrait representing former president Joe Biden reportedly labels him 'the worst President in American history,' while another describes Barack Obama as 'one of the most divisive political figures' the country has seen. In Biden's case, the traditional portrait has also been replaced with an image of an autopen, a decision that has further fuelled controversy.

Historians and political observers have noted that the White House has long served as a symbol of continuity and institutional respect across administrations, regardless of party affiliation. Past presidents have largely avoided overtly editorialising the legacies of those who came before them within the building's public spaces, making the new plaques a sharp departure from precedent.