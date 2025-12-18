Wiz Khalifa has been sentenced to nine months in prison in Romania after the Constanța Court of Appeal upheld an appeal filed by the DIICOT Constanța Territorial Service and partially overturned a previous ruling issued by the Constanța Tribunal. The earlier decision had imposed only a criminal fine of 3,000 lei, but judges ruled that a custodial sentence was warranted under Romanian law.

According to court minutes cited by Cancan, the rapper was convicted under Law No. 143/2000 for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs for personal use. The ruling is final and binding under Romanian law. The incident dates back to 2024, when Wiz Khalifa was briefly detained during legal proceedings before being released without being remanded in custody. Authorities clarified that the case does not involve drug trafficking, but strictly concerns possession for personal use, an offence punishable in Romania by prison sentences ranging from three months to two years or a fine.

The case has reignited debate around Romania's strict drug legislation, particularly when compared to other European countries and parts of the United States where possession of small amounts has been decriminalised or reduced to administrative penalties. Countries such as Germany, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands have adopted more lenient frameworks, while Romania continues to enforce tougher criminal sanctions. Wiz Khalifa's sentencing underscores the country's firm stance on drug-related offences, regardless of international norms or celebrity status.