FBI Director Kash Patel is facing mounting criticism after appearing in a light-hearted podcast interview with his musician girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, while federal and local authorities continue to search for the suspect behind the deadly Brown University shooting in Providence, Rhode Island.

The incident, which left two students dead and several others injured, entered its third day without an arrest as the clip circulated widely on social media, prompting questions about priorities and leadership at a critical moment.

The interview, shared by conservative podcaster Katie Miller, focused largely on Patel's personal life, including his long-distance relationship, speculation about a future engagement, and online conspiracy theories surrounding Wilkins.

The mass shooting investigation did not feature in the teaser clip, and it remains unclear when the episode was recorded. However, its release coincided with the FBI issuing new images of the suspect and announcing a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The love story: @FBIDirectorKash & @AlexisWilkins.



Is she from Israel?



How do they make long distance work?



When is the engagement?



TOMORROW | 6PM ET pic.twitter.com/DGVDBVx5OT — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) December 16, 2025

There’s a mass shooter still on the loose while Keystone Kash’s defunded FBI can’t catch him.



But good to know he’s got time to hop on a taxpayer-funded private jet to record a podcast with his girlfriend. https://t.co/Cwey30M0g9 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 16, 2025

bro there’s a MASS SHOOTER ON THE LOOSE why is the head of the fbi going on PODCASTS https://t.co/hbGSC9OkKz — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) December 16, 2025

Political figures and commentators were quick to respond, with critics arguing that the appearance risked undermining public confidence in the FBI's handling of the investigation.

The backlash also revived scrutiny of Patel's conduct since taking office, including previous controversy over prematurely identifying a person of interest in the Brown case, who was later released, as well as past reports concerning the use of FBI resources for personal travel.

As the manhunt continues, law enforcement officials insist the bureau is engaged in an 'all-out' effort to locate the suspect.